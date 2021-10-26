The best thing the Sheldon Huskies could do for all the Delta League football fans is hand Jesuit (5-0) a loss Friday night in the regular season finale for all high school football teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. At 4-1 with its only league loss to Elk Grove, the Huskies have played some excellent football the past three weeks and Jesuit is prime for an upset.
Calpreps.com predicts a 41-21 Marauder win, but the way Huskies’ QB Jesiah Machado and friends have been clicking the past three weeks, along with some strong defense, this game looks a whole lot closer.
Should Sheldon pull off the win and Elk Grove, who finishes the season with Cosumnes Oaks, wins as Calpreps predicts (24-14, Herd) then there would be a three-way tie for the Delta League championship. Then the Section playoff planners would have a bit of a conundrum on where to seed these three clubs. Got to think both the Huskies and Marauders would get a first round home game in Division I. Elk Grove would end the season at 6-3 overall (a game with Antelope was smoked out by the Caldor Fire) and would probably earn a home game in Division II. Should Jesuit win Friday, then they are destined for a Division I first-round bye, probably a No. 4 seed behind Rocklin, Folsom and Edison. A Sheldon loss to the Marauders could mean a road game in the opening round of the playoffs.
In Division II the top four seeds look to be Central Catholic, Granite Bay, St. Mary’s and Vacaville, but here’s an interesting thought – what if Monterey Trail, a D-1 school playing in a D-2 league (the Metro Conference), beats Laguna Creek Friday in the regular season finale? The Mustangs would be the conference champion, but with Rocklin, Jesuit and possibly St. Mary’s moving up to Div. 1, could the Section committee shove Monterey Trail into D-2? That would be a bit weird, but not unlikely.
Monterey Trail, with a win Friday, would end the regular season 5-5 yet they’ve played teams such as De LaSalle, Folsom and Clayton Valley in its non-conference games. In D-2, the Mustangs should earn a home game in the opening round.
Bradshaw Christian is favored Friday in its regular season finale with Rosemont, 28-17, by Calpreps and if that happens the Pride would conclude with a 9-1 mark and either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Div. VI. That means they’ll earn a first round bye.
We expect those playoff brackets to be announced sometime on Saturday.
Larson wins, again, in Cup playoffs
With Elk Grove driver Kyle Larson’s win last Sunday in Kansas, he’s accomplished something very special in NASCAR’s Cup Series. He has won three races in a row twice in 2021. The only other drive to have done that was the legendary Dale Earnhart, Sr., in 1987.
Larson’s dominance thus far this season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports has been amazing. There’s only two races left in NASCAR’s season; this Sunday at Martinsville, Vir., then the finale in Phoenix. Larson has qualified for what is known as the championship Final Four for that race in Arizona in two weeks. In other words, if he bests the three other drivers in Phoenix, he’ll win the Cup Series championship.
Larson by winning the Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday in Kansas took his ninth checkered flag of the season.
Quick Hits
*Elk Grove pro waterskiier Brian Detrick was selected to the U.S. Elite team Tuesday and will compete in the Pan American Water Ski Championships Nov. 4-7 in Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico.
*Elk Grove Wrestling Academy head coach Jim Cook was inducted into the Illinois State Wrestling Hall of Fame last week, and that makes him eligible for the national Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Dan Gable Museum.
*We reported earlier in the week that the weekend rains flooded Emerald Lakes Golf Club, but WildHawk Golf Club has also been forced to close the past two days because of excessive water on the course. No announcement yet on when either one of these popular courses will be re-opened.
