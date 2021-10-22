You have to know John Heffernan a bit to really understand this; last Saturday’s loss to Delta League rival Jesuit really hurt. And, he’s the one taking the emotional blows over what transpired Saturday in Carmichael.
“Me personally, I don’t think I’ll ever recover from that,” Heffernan admitted. “That’s a tough one.”
It was allowing a school-record 70 points to a team Heffernan really thought his Elk Grove Thundering Herd could beat. It was watching his club lose four fumbles and throw three interceptions. Heffernan, a former Sacramento State linebacker and former coach at Burbank High School, summed up his disappointment, “I think everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We’ll have to get past it.”
Elk Grove lost to Jesuit, 70-35, in what may determine the Delta League championship.
The Herd was barely off the bus when they fell behind 14-0 to the Marauders on a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception returned for a score. They did roar back to bring themselves to within a score at 35-28. But, a second pick-six and Jesuit was leading, 42-28, at halftime. From there momentum stayed on the Marauders’ sideline.
“It was all self-inflicted,” Heffernan reflected. “Turnovers. We didn’t protect the ball. We didn’t execute our assignments defensively. Some of that was us trying to press a little bit, trying to make extra things happen, trying to make big plans instead of trying to make routine plays.”
Immediately, he got the team and coaching staff together and determined they were going to turn this around. With Franklin coming up Friday and Cosumnes Oaks in Week 10, Heffernan is rallying the troops around the prospect of returning to their winning ways and earning a high seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II playoffs. The Herd are the defending champions, albeit that was in the Fall of 2019. (COVID-19 cancelled all post-season play last school year)
“We had a good day (Monday),” Heffernan said. “We showed the kids their mistakes and what we can work on so we can get better.”
The positive Elk Grove did take away from the Jesuit game was they gained 405 yards rushing. Fullback Zeke Burnett had 23 carries, 189 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Ethan Archuleta rushed 21 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“We moved (Archuleta) into quarterback as a necessity,” Heffernan said. “He took it on and that’s not an easy position to play. In this offense, that isn’t easy. Think about it, that’s only his seventh game he’s played quarterback.”
Prior to this fall, Archuleta was a running back.
“I know Ethan’s heart and his mentality and he wants to make every play successful,” Heffernan continued. “I have to put him into situations where he’s not asked to do too much. Some of those mistakes are on me.”
The Herd goes into Friday’s game with Franklin at 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the Delta. Their potent running game is averaging 311 yards per game with both Burnett and Archuleta gaining more than 800 yards apiece in their first eight games.
Mustangs scored 76, not 75 points
Got a correction to make. Monterey Trail defeated Kennedy last Friday, 76-0, not 75-0. I received an email from assistant coach Rick Arcuri that he noted in the game film the scoreboard registered 76, not 75 as he reported.
That, by the way, is a school record for most points scored.
The Mustangs have their toughest test Friday when they travel to Burbank. The Titans have a 5-3 overall record and tied with Monterey Trail at 3-0 in the Metro. They are led by twin brothers Jahe’mel and Jahe’mon Worlds, the Titan’s top running back and quarterback, respectively.
Should Monterey Trail get by Burbank, the Mustangs will host Laguna Creek on Oct. 29 for what they hope will seal another conference championship. As I mentioned in last week’s Notebook, don’t be surprised in Monterey Trail gets placed into the Division II playoffs where conceivably they may face Elk Grove and/or Cosumnes Oaks along the way.
Here is the rest of Friday’s football lineup:
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Capital Christian, 7 p.m.
Sheldon vs. Pleasant Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy, 7:15 p.m.
Union Mine vs. Bradshaw Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball Playoffs
The volleyball minds throughout the Section will meet this weekend to determine the playoff brackets. The Delta League will get five of its teams into the post-season, led by champion Cosumnes Oaks. First round games will get underway on Monday.
