If there is a sport where playing on the collegiate level is quite an accomplishment, it may be football. When anyone reaches that level everyone else on the team carries a resume that looks a little bit like yours – all-league selection, starter at high school, etc. In other words, the numbers of young men playing football beyond high school generally go down rapidly.
But, this fall that really doesn’t seem to be the case at all. With the help of prep coaches, Chris Nixon, Joe Cattolico, Dan Davis and TJ Ewing, I did a little research on how many college players from the Elk Grove area are still strapping on the helmet.
We were all a little impressed. On the rosters of area community college teams Sacramento City, American River, Sierra, Delta and Butte there were 52 young men from Elk Grove. Thirty-one of those are at City College, alone.
At the four-year college level was a healthy list, too:
Ravontae Holt (Sheldon) Wyoming, DL
Alex Cook (Sheldon) Washington, DB
Chance LaChapelle (Sheldon) San Jose St., WR
Michael Graves (Sheldon) Idaho, WR
Gavin Reinwald (Elk Grove) Cal, TE
Trevor Reinwald (Elk Grove) No. Arizona, TE
Ben Davis (Elk Grove) New Mexico, OL
Da’Von Frazier (Elk Grove) UC Davis, DB
Hunter Hall (Elk Grove) Sacramento St., WR
Elijah King (Cosumnes Oaks) Sacramento St., CB
Jacob Trach (Cosumnes Oaks) Air Force, RB
Elijah Wood (Cosumnes Oaks) San Jose St., LB
Kenyan Reed (Cosumnes Oaks) San Jose St., CB
Robert Holt (Monterey Trail) Portland St., LB
Prophet Brown (Monterey Trail) So.Cal., DB
Jahiel Budgett (Monterey Trail) UC Davis, RB
Zach Larrier (Monterey Trail) Air Force, QB
Andre Crump (Monterey Trail) San Jose St., WR
Jamauri Jackson (Monterey Trail) Valparaiso, DB
Will Reyes (Monterey Trail) Grinnell (IA.)
Suirang Cao (Laguna Creek) UC Davis
Kenny Woods (Laguna Creek) Redlands
Silas Washington (Laguna Creek) Puget Sound
(Now, let me apologize right here if your son or grandson was left off this list. We tried as hard as we could to include everyone)
That’s 23 student/athletes from our city playing for a four-year program. Impressive.
Now, Ewing was quick to remind me, “The pandemic is giving some guys a sixth year of eligibility,” he said. “I know that has kept some younger guys from getting a scholarship so they are down in the junior colleges.”
Still, that’s 75 football players from Elk Grove still competing on the gridiron this fall.
Now, that list gets skinny real quick when you look at home many are on the roster of a team in the National Football League. Currently, we have three: Arik Armstead from Pleasant Grove with the 49ers, defensive end; Taron Johnson from Sheldon with the Buffalo Bills, defensive back, and Lamar Jackson from Franklin with the New York Jets, also a defensive back.
This summer, Kenny Wiggins (Elk Grove) called it a career after being released by the New York Giants at the end of training camp. The 6-6, 308-pounder spent nine seasons on the offensive line with the 49ers, Chargers, Lions and Giants. He played his college football at Fresno State.
Also released this summer was Ethan Westbrooks of Franklin High School by the Raiders and Cole Hikutini of Pleasant Grove by the Giants.
“Eye opening there are that few guys in the league with as many good players as came through EGUSD,” Cattolico, now the head coach at Granite Bay High School, commented. Cattolico coached Armstead and Hikutini on the same squad with Cody Demps, now playing in the NBA’s G-League, and Jalen Saunders, who played two years with Hamilton in the Canadian League, ending his pro career in 2018. Saunders played for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma.
Quick Hits
Elk Grove High School has three Major League Baseball first-round selections in Dylan Carlson, Derek Hill and Nick Madrigal. But, the local high school that has the most, according to Sactown Baseball, is McClatchy. Their first-round selections were Kent Smith, Chuck Wilborn, Mondell Williams, Ken Dowell, Henry Gatewood and Jon Leake.
CIF was petitioning this week for more officials in every sport. There is a real need for more guys and gals in stripes around the state.
