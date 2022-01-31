These three Twitter posts on Jan. 21 were enticing local basketball

fans to watch the Cosumnes Oaks/Elk Grove boys basketball game live streamed on their service. According to school officials no one was sending a video feed from their game that night. Officials with NFHS Network, official video streaming provider of the Sac-Joaquin Section,

say to use extreme caution for “scam accounts” can take credit card numbers from those who think they are paying to view a game.