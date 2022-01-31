This notebook was going to be a gloat over the technology of the day and how it is being used to our benefit. However, like so many good things in our society, someone with the wrong intention gets in the middle of it and generally messes it up.
Let’s hope in this case it doesn’t disable the growing business of live streaming sporting events, especially of our local high school and college games. In many ways it isn’t a business, more a service to the family and fans of athletes. Especially in these days of pandemic, the video industry has actually made it quite simple. Just a camera, internet connection and you’re on the air (well, the web).
Several local and area sports teams connect to You Tube or Facebook Live, share a link to their fans and everyone is happy. Some schools go as far as purchasing a video mixer where several cameras can be hooked in, run a couple microphones into the mixer and do a play-by-play. Students then gain the experience of being Sumerall and Madden/ Buck and Aikman, etc.
But in recent years technology has perfected this even more. Companies such as the NFHS Network have begun providing schools with a relatively innocuous camera setup for their gymnasiums and football stadiums called the “Pixellot.” Using A.I. (artificial intelligence) the three cameras in the unit follow the action with panning and zooming. No human is needed except to turn on and off the live feed.
Jessica Phillips, a public relations specialist with NFHS, based in Atlanta, told me the network installs the equipment, generally at no expense to the school, but viewers online must subscribe. That fee is about $70 per season, but the viewers can watch all other games NFHS is offering along with access to the archived contests. Plus, a portion of that subscription fee goes back to the school’s athletic program. These Pixellot units are installed locally at Bradshaw Christian, Jesuit, Sacramento and St Francis.
Elk Grove Unified Schools have considered them for all their high schools, but as the District’s interim athletic director Jon Ussery told me, “there are issues with our technology infrastructure.”
Now, a word of caution …
Recently, I saw posts on Twitter offering access to live streams from a few of our Elk Grove Unified schools’ basketball games. But what drew some caution was the URL or the link to the video stream. It looked more like a web address for a pornographic site than it did for a video streaming site.
A few moments later, another tweet popped up with a link to the same game. It had the name “Fessa” with a strange URL. This one I clicked on and it was claiming I would have unlimited access to its video streaming, movies and TV shows for only $1. I immediately closed the page knowing that was a good way for someone I didn’t know to get my credit card number. Phillips said there are hundreds of these kinds of sites.
“We call them scam accounts,” she said. “Yes, they’ll obtain your credit card number and they’ll have your email address.”
She encourages anyone who is suspicious of the streaming site should report the tweet directly to Twitter or they may email the information tweeted to customersupport@nfhsnetwork.com. Phillips says some of these “scam accounts” actually pirate some of the NFHS feeds.
Recently, I noticed several of the local tweets centering around the boys basketball games at Cosumnes Oaks. Athletic director George Smith says his school isn’t live streaming basketball games, some parents record the game on their I-Pads and smart devices, but doesn’t believe anyone is actually live streaming the entire game. However, on Friday, Jan. 21, when the Wolfpack took on rival Franklin, three alleged streaming services all claimed on their Twitter accounts you could watch the game from the luxury of your home. They were Maxprepslive, USA Sports and Fessa. Because we are all familiar with the website Maxpreps it was worth clicking on the link which began with the URL, “Beststreamlive.4kstream.us.” I did not sign up for free, but interested in getting more information I found the “Contact Us” link and sent this email:
“I am a sports writer with the Elk Grove Citizen newspaper. I was wondering how you and two other streaming services could have accessed a video stream from Cosumnes Oaks H.S. in our California city at the same time? Who was shooting for you Jan. 21 while this schools boys basketball team was playing Franklin? The schools athletic director claims his school does not live stream.” As of press time, I have not received a response.
The next day, on Saturday, Jan.22, four video services claimed to offer the livestream of Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks. They were Fladea Miyora, Acces (sic)Live Stream Sports, Mio Mito and International Sports. One of the links offered took me to sportsstream22.com. On its contact page of the website I asked the same questions posed to Beststreamlive. I have yet to hear from that service, either.
CIF admonition
EGUSD public information officer Xanthi Soriano says the District doesn’t have any regulations or guidelines when it comes to live streaming from one of their sporting events.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard says he’s aware many schools around the region use video live streaming, many using the NFHS Network equipment along with making use of Facebook Live. DeBoard says CIF doesn’t have an issue during the regular season but come playoff time they have an exclusivity agreement with NFHS. No other outlets of live streaming from playoff games will be allowed
Did you know?
On a much lighter note, Pleasant Grove girls' soccer team is 5-0-3 in the Delta League in their last eight games, allowing only one goal? Eagle defense is led by midfielder Katie Bessemer,who also leads the team with eight goals, and goalie Ashley Black.
Over in the Metro Conference Monterey Trail’s girls are doing quite well, too. The Mustangs have never finished a soccer season above .500. As of this writing, they are 12-4-2, 4-2 in the Conference. At this rate they’ll be in the playoffs.
And, in girls basketball Laguna Creek overwhelmed River City, 87-31, on Jan. 29 in a COVID-19 make-up game. BOTH Ahrray Young and Zoe Tillery scored 41 points. Young scored more two-point field goals in that game than anyone has in school history and Tillery set a Laguna Creek record with 13 3-point buckets.
