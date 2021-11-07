I met Kyle Larson in person about eight years ago. He had won rookie of the year honors the previous season driving in NASCAR’s Xfinity series, his second in stock cars. A year before that he was a champion in the K&N East Series. He was now a rookie in the major leagues of motor racing, NASCAR’s Cup Series.
The lunch where we met was arranged by the folks at Sonoma Raceway in hopes to strum up interest in the Toyota-Save Mart 350, held annually in June. He was just about three years out of Pleasant Grove High School at the time and because of his early start in professional auto racing he had to complete high school via independent study.
He was quiet, soft-spoken but occasionally flashed that bright smile that has become his drawing card to fans nationwide. When I asked him what his goal was now that he was in stock cars after years of driving sprint cars and the like on dirt tracks across the country. I figured he would say something like, ”Win the Daytona 500 (which he has yet to do).”
Instead, Larson looked at me and very matter-of-factly replied, “I’d like to win a championship one day.”
He accomplished that goal on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Topping off a nine-win season, driving for the first season for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson battled off Martin Truex, Jr. in the final 25 laps at Phoenix Raceway to grab NASCAR’s biggest prize, the Cup Series Season Championship.
“I can’t believe it,” Larson said after the race while fighting back tears. “I didn’t even think I’d be racing a car a year-and-a-half ago. To win a championship? Crazy.!”
Yes, a muttered comment during a televised I-Racing event during the height of the pandemic when no sport was being fielded and NASCAR had resorted to televised virtual races to keep up fan interest, resulted in being suspended from NASCAR racing. Larson went through sensitivity training and spending some of his own money and time in inner-city youth organizations which introduced youngsters to auto racing. And, about a year ago NASCAR lifted the suspension and almost instantly, Rick Hendrick hired Larson to drive one of his cars in 2021. Teamed with crew chief Cliff Daniels, Larson had a top-of-the-line race car and a quality pit crew.
Those guys may have been the difference Sunday.
Over the 312 laps of Sunday’s race Larson was either leading or close to the lead driving his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. In a long run near the three-quarter mark of the race, Larson had fallen behind into fourth place. Then a wreck occurred which brought out a caution flag with 30 laps to go.
Heading into the pits, Larson’s crew got four tires onto the car and some more fuel in the tank with Daniels out of the pit tower and on the wall cheering his guys on. Larson spun the tires out of his pit box in the second fastest pit stop of the season. It was good enough to put him back into first place as he left pit road.
“I did not think we were going to win and without that pit crew on that last stop, we would not standing right here,” Larson said afterwards.
The Cup Series championship is his first, Hendrick’s 14th. Larson is, according to CalHiSports, the third NASCAR champion from California. The other two are Kevin Harvick from North H.S. in Bakersfield and Jimmy Johnson from Granite Hills H.S. in El Cajon.
