Only three times in the era of Sectional play in California by prep athletes, which began in the 1970s, has a Northern California-regional baseball team gone undefeated. According to CalHiSports, Justin-Siena in Napa was 27-0 in 2005, plus in 1984, Red Bluff went 20-0 and the 2005 squad from Linden was 26-0. Colusa hoped to become the fourth regional team to accomplish that feat Saturday.
The 33-0 North Section Division IV champions wanted to finish off an unblemished season with a win over No. 2 seed Bradshaw Christian.
How did Pride head coach Kurt Takahashi prepare his squad? It’s a pretty simple philosophy: “No one can beat us, but us.”
The Pride wrapped up the spring sports season Saturday when they traveled to Colusa and did exactly what the coach said, didn’t beat themselves. In fact, the Pride took full advantage of five Redhawk errors, scored seven times in the first inning and ran away with the first-ever Division IV Northern California Regional baseball championship, 9-0.
“This is the first NorCal championship (in any sport) in school history,” Takahashi said. “We beat a good team in Colusa. Our boys showed up and played very well (Saturday).”
Malachi Fuller led off the game with a single followed by Dylan Wood’s walk. Following a passed ball, they all scored on Micah Nicholson’s single to make it 2-0, Pride.
After a ground ball out, Joey Grandchamp drove in Nicholson with a single to make it 3-0. Cole Spake bunted his way on and then Jackson Takahashi’s hard grounder was bobbled at shortstop and Grandchamp and Spake both scored to make it 5-0, Bradshaw. Ethan Rickert followed with a single. Joey Avila moved both Takahashi and Rickert up a base with a bunt. Fuller then singled in the pair to give the Pride a big 7-0 lead before the Redhawks got an at bat.
Freshman David Wiser took the mound, and much like the other Bradshaw pitchers in the playoffs, was efficient with his pitches and got outs. He ended up with a complete game six-hitter.
“Defense was unbelievable and our freshman pitcher (Wiser) was lights out,” coach Takahashi said. “Bats came alive and we hit everything hard. We were definitely ready today, no doubt.”
With the win, the Sierra Valley and Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions finished with a 25-4 record. In seven playoff games, the Pride pitchers allowed just four runs.
“Was a great day for our baseball program and great day for our school, actually a great year,” Takahashi concluded.
Colusa’s 33 wins in a row this season is the second longest consecutive win streak with a season in state history, according to CalHiSports. In the 2004 season Chatsworth won 34 games in a row.
By the way, nine Southern California high school baseball teams have finished off the season undefeated, the latest was Pacific Grove in 2013 which finished 31-0, also according to CalHiSports’ baseball archives.
CIF NorCal Regional Baseball Championships
Division I
DeLaSalle 7, St. Francis (MV) 6
Division II
Archbishop Mitty 4, Granite Bay 2
Division III
St. Bernard’s XX, Alpha Charter XX
Division IV
Bradshaw Chr. 9, Colusa 0
Division V
Monte Vista Chr. 12, Berean Chr. 2
CIF NorCal Regional Softball Championships
Division I
St. Francis (MV) 6, Clovis 0
Division II
Lincoln 7, Benicia 1
Division III
Sutter 2, Central Fresno 1
Division IV
Monterey 5, Dixon 1
Division V
Big Valley Chr. 5, Los Altos 3
