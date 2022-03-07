Cody Norman, just days away from leading his Laguna Creek girls basketball team to a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship, announced late Monday he will step down. In a passionate post on Instagram, Norman said needs some time away from coaching after being either a head coach or an assistant basketball coach for the past 25 years.
"The Nest (Laguna Creek H.S. gym) will always have a special place in my heart, but I've decided to step down as the girls' head coach," he wrote.
Norman played his high school basketball at Laguna Creek, was an assistant boys coach from 1997-2006, then went to Florin as the head boys coach for four seasons. He also spent five seasons at Manteca High School, two years at the boys basketball coach and three as the girls' coach.
"I'm not saying I'm done with coaching, but don't think I'll be a basketball coach for a while," he added.
His Lady Cardinals went 26-3, losing just two games during the regular season, defeating Antelope, 60-49, in the Section championship game on FEb. 25. Their season concluded with an 80-51 loss March 3 to No. 1 Salesian in the CIF NorCal Division I girls basketball championship tournament's second round.
Kelly hired at Valley
Former Cosumnes Oaks and Florin football defensive coach Jason Kelly has been hired to become the head coach at Valley High School. Kelly spent last season on Dan Davis' staff at Florin, but prior to that was a defensive coach at Cosumnes Oaks under both Ryan Gomes and Derrick Milgrim.
The Vikings were 1-7 last seasons, having to forfeit a pair of games. It's been eight years since Valley had a winning record in football and that was 2014 when the Dave Filan-coached squad was 6-4 and had an appearance in the Division III playoffs.
(more with Kelly later)
Softball Results
Aissa Silva of Elk Grove struck out 14 and tossed a two-hit shutout Monday in a 10-0 blanking of Whitney. The Herd is now 4-0 in the young softball season.
Elsewhere:
Rocklin 5, Pleasant Grove 0
Granite Bay 12, Laguna Creek 0
Oakdale 14, Franklin 0
Baseball
Monterey Trail 11, Florin 6
Boys Volleyball
Monterey Trail 3, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Pleasant Grove 3, Sheldon 0
Jesuit 3, Franklin 0
Boys Golf
Franklin 200, Sheldon 207
NorCal Championship
The final home game of the basketball season at Elk Grove High School is Tuesday as the Herd faces the Branson School from Marin County for the CIF Division II NorCal Championship. Tip off at Cartwright Gym will be at 6 p.m. If you cannot make it in person, the NFHS Network will live stream the contest on its service.
The Bulls are 28-5 while Elk Grove is now 26-6. There is one like-opponent this season for both teams - Cosumnes Oaks. The Bulls defeated the Wolfpack, 64-60, on Dec. 16. Elk Grove beat the Wolfpack twice this season in Delta League play.
