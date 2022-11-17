A pair of all-purpose runners, receivers and defenders were named the Delta League's co-Most Valuable Players last week in voting by the league's coaches.

Sheldon's Scott Nixon gained 2,222 all-purpose yards this season playing wide receiver and running back for the Huskies. His 84 receptions and 1,280 yards receiving placed him amongst the top in the state. Elk Grove's Wayshawn Parker had 1,785 all-purpose yards which included 397 kickoff return yards and 249 punt return yards.

Both played on the defensive side of the ball; Nixon as a linebacker and Parker as a safety, as well. Parker led Elk Grove in tackles with 57 and tacked on five interceptions. Nixon had 48 tackles and four sacks this season.

Elk Grove linebacker Lati Vafagea was selected at the Defensive Player of the Year while Jesuit running back Anthony Seibles was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Delta League.

Herd offensive guard Simi Pale won the offensive lineman of the year honor for the second year in a row while Jagger Shaddix of Jesuit was selected as the defensive line man of the year. All-Purpose Player of the Year honors were divided between Trenton Dewar of Jesuit and A.J. Hasson of Davis.

Elk Grove's John Heffernan was named the Coach of the Year.

Here are the rest of the All-Delta League football team:

Elk Grove:

Simi Pale

Wayshawn Parker

Lati Vafagea

Dallas Fineanganoko

James Minot

Jeremiah Rosales

Mason Vazquez

Chris Dodson

David Hale

Sheldon:

Scott Nixon

Jesiah Machado

Cano Marshall

Gabe Buck

Tommy Tofi

Fareni Fa'anati

Davonte Hanks

Isiah Whiteside

Cosumnes Oaks:

Jeremiah King
Mason McFarland
Myles McFarland
Myles Luke
Jared Quenga
Ranvir Malhi

Franklin:

TQ Wallace
Mitchell Carter
Keishon Goodwin
Franklin Gabrielli
Cincere Thomas

Pleasant Grove:

Xavier Porter
Teukava Makalo
Jalen Kennedy
Hunter Hillier

Jesuit:

Anthony Seibles
CJ Lee
Tatum Pappas
Josef Mokofisi
Jagger Shaddix
Trenton Dewar
Garrett Risley
Ike Ikegbu
Kaden Collons

Davis:

A.J. Hasson

Gio Ruiz

C.J. Milican

