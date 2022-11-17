A pair of all-purpose runners, receivers and defenders were named the Delta League's co-Most Valuable Players last week in voting by the league's coaches.
Sheldon's Scott Nixon gained 2,222 all-purpose yards this season playing wide receiver and running back for the Huskies. His 84 receptions and 1,280 yards receiving placed him amongst the top in the state. Elk Grove's Wayshawn Parker had 1,785 all-purpose yards which included 397 kickoff return yards and 249 punt return yards.
Both played on the defensive side of the ball; Nixon as a linebacker and Parker as a safety, as well. Parker led Elk Grove in tackles with 57 and tacked on five interceptions. Nixon had 48 tackles and four sacks this season.
Elk Grove linebacker Lati Vafagea was selected at the Defensive Player of the Year while Jesuit running back Anthony Seibles was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Delta League.
Herd offensive guard Simi Pale won the offensive lineman of the year honor for the second year in a row while Jagger Shaddix of Jesuit was selected as the defensive line man of the year. All-Purpose Player of the Year honors were divided between Trenton Dewar of Jesuit and A.J. Hasson of Davis.
Elk Grove's John Heffernan was named the Coach of the Year.
Here are the rest of the All-Delta League football team:
Elk Grove:
Simi Pale
Wayshawn Parker
Lati Vafagea
Dallas Fineanganoko
James Minot
Jeremiah Rosales
Mason Vazquez
Chris Dodson
David Hale
Sheldon:
Scott Nixon
Jesiah Machado
Cano Marshall
Gabe Buck
Tommy Tofi
Fareni Fa'anati
Davonte Hanks
Isiah Whiteside
Cosumnes Oaks:
|Jeremiah King
|Mason McFarland
|Myles McFarland
|Myles Luke
|Jared Quenga
|Ranvir Malhi
Franklin:
|TQ Wallace
|Mitchell Carter
|Keishon Goodwin
|Franklin Gabrielli
|Cincere Thomas
Pleasant Grove:
|Xavier Porter
|Teukava Makalo
|Jalen Kennedy
|Hunter Hillier
Jesuit:
|Anthony Seibles
|CJ Lee
|Tatum Pappas
|Josef Mokofisi
|Jagger Shaddix
|Trenton Dewar
|Garrett Risley
|Ike Ikegbu
|Kaden Collons
Davis:
A.J. Hasson
Gio Ruiz
C.J. Milican
