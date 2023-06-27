Scott Nixon, Sheldon High School’s all-around football star of last season, was honored last week alongside 79 other players around the country by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as a member of the 2023 NFF Team of Distinction. As part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the initiative allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar- athletes from around the country as the best and the brightest at the local level while highlighting the work of the NFF Chapter Network.
The members of the team all played their final high school football season during the 2022-23 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Criteria to make the team include (but are not limited to) academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.
"This initiative allows us to shine a national spotlight on some of the most deserving high school student-athletes honored at the local level by our expansive Chapter Network," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. "This honor is one of the most prestigious national awards that a high school player can receive. We would like to congratulate all 79 honorees for their success on and off the field, especially with the challenges caused by the pandemic during their senior year. We also want to salute all of our NFF Chapters who continue to play an important role in promoting football in their communities."
Nixon began the 2022 football season as Sheldon’s top wide receiver and outside linebacker, but because of injuries in the offensive backfield was moved to running back. There he also excelled gaining 813 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. In receiving, he led the area with an average of 103.5 yards a game and scored 16 receiving touchdowns.
Nixon had a 3.99 GPA in the classroom and was the Delta League’s co-Most Valuable Player. This fall Nixon will play football at Sacramento City College, alongside his brother, Sean. Their father, Chris, is the head football coach at Sheldon High School.
