The National Hockey League announced on May 26 a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified competitive format in which 24 teams will return to play and vie for the Stanley Cup at two “hub” cities beginning later this summer. The plan also includes an outline for the return of NHL players to their club training facilities (Phase Two) and formal training camp (Phase Three), as well as information regarding the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery.
The announcement follows approval of the plan by the League’s Board of Governors and the National Hockey League Players’ Association.
The NHL paused its season on March 12 from concerns over the coronavirus, having played 85 percent of the 2019-20 regular-season schedule that started in early October (1,082 of 1,271 games).
The San Jose Sharks’ general manager, Doug Wilson responded to the end of their season following the announcement.
“While we are disappointed that the San Jose Sharks will not be able to complete our 2019-20 season, we understand and respect the decision made by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. We are already well into our extensive season review process and will use this opportunity to build on what we have already started to ensure our club is ready for the start of the 2020-21 season,” Wilson said.
The 189 games originally scheduled from March 12 - April 4 will not be played and 24 teams will resume play with the top 12 in each Conference on the basis of points percentage at the pause (through games of March 11).
“Thank you to all of our fans and partners for their unwavering support since the NHL season was paused on March 12. Over the last several weeks, we have been working with ticket holders to provide credits or refunds for games that have not yet been played. This process will accelerate now that these games have officially been canceled. There are still many open questions regarding the start of the 2020-21 season. The safety of our fans, partners, and players who enter SAP Center remains our top priority,” said Jonathan Becher, president of the Sharks.
