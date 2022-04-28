The sports year’s biggest non-event, the NFL Draft, begins tonight. You can watch it beginning at 6 p.m. our time on ESPN and the NFL Network. I was thinking of Elk Grove-area guys who might be on the draft list and immediately two came to mind: Washington’s Alex Cook (Sheldon H.S.) and Elk Grove’s Gavin Reinwald (Rice Univ.). They both graduated in 2017 and were real standouts in 2016 and the years proceeding, but both are staying in college for one more year.
Cook is considered a mainstay now in the Washington secondary under new coach Kalen DeBoer. COVID-19 eligibility kicks in for him and he’ll play in the Pac-12 for a sixth year.
Likewise, Reinwald will get a sixth year of eligibility and after five years in Berkeley, he’s transferred to Rice University in Houston.
Matt Barrows, a former Bee writer now with the Athletic, summarized the draft as such:
1. Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield get traded.
These two have been on the shelf for a while, but it doesn’t change the fact that there are too few quality quarterbacks for starting jobs in the NFL and, despite what any hype will have you say, none of the draft’s top QB prospects project as quality starters, either. Not yet.
Carolina grabs one of these guys — let’s say Garoppolo — while the Falcons make a draft-night move for more picks as their price for taking Mayfield. A Brock Osweiler trade revival? I told you we’d be bold.
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t actually slide.
Reports have been raging for weeks now about how Thibodeaux’s personality has rubbed teams the wrong way. I’m betting these are either overblown or essentially don’t matter. Thibodeaux goes in the top five.
3. The 49ers trade Deebo Samuel.
This might be the dumbest of them all, but we have to assume the Niners have received some hefty offers for Samuel, especially after general manager John Lynch said last week the team wasn’t interested in moving him. Either he was telling the truth … or driving up the price.
Barrows dove deep on the possible destinations here. The most interesting: getting Jalen Reagor and some picks from Philadelphia in exchange for Samuel.
4. Malik Willis is the first QB off the board.
This isn’t so bold, but it’s bold enough. The consensus on the former Liberty QB is that his ceiling is the highest among the first-round QBs, but his polish and experience aren’t there yet. Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral are probably more pro-ready, but most teams salivate over upside. The Saints package Nos. 16 and 19 to move ahead of Seattle to get Willis, who can sit for a year or two behind Jameis Winston.
Sheldon empties dugout vs. Franklin
Sheldon’s softball team is now 18-5 overall, undefeated in the Delta League at 8-0. When they want to this squad can be an offensive machine. Witness yesterday’s 17-0 roll over Franklin.
Beija Allen had three hits including a home run and three RBI’s. Imani Black had two hits including a pair of doubles and two RBI’s. Reina Zermeno had two hits including three RBI’s. Dakota Kennedy hit a home run. Riann Wright had two RBI’s. Coco Harvell had two hits including three RBI’s. Bre Romero pitched three innings, allowed only two hits and struck out two batters. Jaylee Ojo, now off the injury list, pitched two innings and allowed no hits.
Dakota Kennedy and Beija Allen have homers in this game, still playing in the 3rd inning. @CocoSakora has three RBI, along with Beija and Reina Zermeno....now, it's 14-0. https://t.co/D6gLZCfsv9— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) April 27, 2022
Next week they can pretty much wrap up a Delta League championship if they can beat both Elk Grove on Tuesday and St. Francis on May 5. Both will be good games for any softball fan to attend.
What a baseball game Wednesday!
The day game yesterday in St. Louis between the Mets and the Cardinals had much excitement for any baseball fan.
The national news stories want to talk about a bench-clearing incident when Mets’ pitcher Yoan Lopez had some chin music for St. Louis’ batter Nolan Arenado. Arenado took issue and the meley was on. Arenado and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp were both ejected, Clapp after he tackled Pete Alonso.
The Mets are taking issue with their batters getting hit. They lead the Majors with 19 HBPs. Yesterday, it was former Elk Grove star J.D. Davis who got plunked in the foot. One story last night reported Davis was seen walking out of the locker room wearing a boot.
Mets' J.D. Davis now in boot after getting hit in left foot https://t.co/g5YmcCQ2d6— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) April 28, 2022
But, a highlight worth watching is Davis’ Elk Grove friend, Dylan Carlson, who threw out a Mets’ batter trying to stretch a double into a triple. Carlson picked up the ball on the warning track in center and rifled a throw right on target to third to throw out Eduardo Escobar.
Dylan with a shotgun https://t.co/UdciVsJWHj— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) April 28, 2022
Carlson added a two-run triple in St. Louis’ 10-5 win.
