LAS VEGAS – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Friday night that longtime area high school softball coach Mary Jo Truesdale will be inducted in their Hall of Fame in 2022.
Truesdale, who will enter her 22nd year of coaching softball at Sheldon in the spring, has also coached at Elk Grove and at Valley High schools. In total, she has more than 700 career victories and eight Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships. Three times her teams were runners-up.
The banquet and induction ceremony will be held, Friday Dec. 9, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
On Friday, Donna Fields (St. Mary’s University), Kris Herman (Williams College), Heinz Mueller (Phoenix College), Mary Higgins (Creighton, ret.) and Leslie Huntington (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) were inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in ceremonies at Caesar’s Forum.
At the NFCA Convention’s marquee event, the Association honored two classes, 2020 and 2021, in a combined ceremony due to the cancellation of the 2020 in-person Convention. Representing the 2020 class were Fields, Herman and Mueller, while Higgins and Huntington joined as the Class of 2021.
Preceded by a 30-minute social reception, the banquet kicked off by honoring Hall of Famers in attendance with the NFCA’s traditional Hall of Fame March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.