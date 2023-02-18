Three Elk Grove High School wrestlers, Octavio Negrete, Bianca Pesole and Nolan Frank, along with Monterey Trail’s Elizabeth Reynaga-Nunez, won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at their weight class Saturday at Stockton Arena. For Frank, it’s two years in a row grabbing the first place medal at 220 pounds at the Masters. Negrete won the championship at 113 pounds. In the girls competition, Pesole grabbed first place at 170 pounds. Reynaga-Nunez won the 189-pound championship.
In the boys’ team standings, Oakdale outdistanced the pack with Vacaville earning second place. Elk Grove finished in sixth place.
Reynaga-Nunez defeated Emma Ford of Bella Vista, 3-0, in the championship match to give her school their first Master wrestling trophy.
Pesole pinned Kathryn Hingano of Rio Linda in 1:47 of their match to win her first Masters championship.
Elk Grove’s Loretta Lopez lost to Baya Austin of Pitman, 8-1, in the 126-pound championship match and took second place.
In the boys championship matches Frank squeaked out a 1-0 decision over Achilles Clarke from Pitman at 220 pounds while Negrete defeated Elias Rivera of Folsom 6-4 at 113 pounds.
Wrestlers who finished in the top six at their weight classification will now advance to the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield, Feb. 23-25.
Here are the rest of the local wrestlers who qualified for the State Championships:
Boys –
Zack Hoover, Laguna Creek – 3rd at 106 pounds
Josiah Sandoval, Elk Grove – 5th at 120 pounds
Ahmaad Lewis, Franklin – 4th at 132 pounds
Ammar Khan, Franklin – 3rd at 145 pounds
Caden Diamond, Sheldon – 5th at 145 pounds
Noah Daniels, Sheldon – 4th at 152 pounds
Hunter Hilliar, Pleasant Gr – 3rd at 195 pounds
Declan Follette, Laguna Cr. – 4th at 287 pounds
Girls –
Gisselle Solano, Franklin – 3rd at 101 pounds
Kaydance Vang, Sheldon – 4th at 101 pounds
Jennifer Reyes, Franklin – 5th at 111 pounds
Isabelle Camarillo, Laguna Cr. – 2nd at 121 pounds
Loretta Lopez, Elk Grove – 2nd at 126 pounds
Enjollie Naputi, Laguna Cr. – 5th at 126 pounds
Oriyana Castex, Laguna Cr. – 6th at 131 pounds
Andrea Espinosa-De La Castillo – 5th at 137 pounds
Dafne Guadarrama, Franklin – 6th at 143 pounds
Chrystina Ballejos, Sheldon – 4th at 160 pounds
