The Monterey Trail Mustangs clinched at least a share of the Metropolitan League Championship Friday night as they dominated the Laguna Creek Cardinals in a 41 -7 victory.
This is the second consecutive Metro title for the Mustangs since they joined the league last season.
On top of the Metro title up for grabs, it was also Mark Macres Memorial Night for the Mustangs.
Macres was the founding vice principal when it opened in 2004 and passed away from cancer in 2005.
Monterey Trail head coach T.J. Ewing said Macres meant a lot to him when he became the first coach in 2004.
“He established a high standard in our school with the community that lead to hard work and integrity,” Ewing said.
Every member of the Mustangs’ football program, along with the Jr. Mustangs, touch the Mark Macres memorial rock that is in the south end of the stadium, to commemorate his contributions and what he meant to Monterey Trail.
The game, which featured two teams undefeated in the Metro League at the start of the night, was scoreless at the end of the first quarter, due to the first Laguna Creek drive that took over seven minutes off the clock before they would turn over the ball on downs.
Mustangs’ senior quarterback Viktor Timonin would give the ball right back to the Cardinals after he fumbled on the Laguna Creek 30-yard line.
Monterey Trail junior running back Prophet Brown ended the scoreless streak and put the Mustangs on the scoreboard on the first play of the second quarter when he rushed the ball into the end zone for 53 yards.
The Cardinals answered back when senior running back Tyrel Brown had a three-yard TD rush to tie the game with eight minutes to go in the first half.
Tyrel led the Metro League in rushing with 899 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns before the game started at Monterey Trail Friday.
On the ensuing kick-off after Tyrel’s touchdown, Monterey Trail junior running back Otha Williams scored after taking it to the house for 70 yards.
Williams added two more touchdowns on the night with rushes of 35 and 82-yards.
Williams said that senior offensive linemen Lathun Snipes should get a lot of credit for his breakout runs on the night.
“He led me and after I got past the first level, he was right there to block the safety to open up the running lane,” Williams said.
Williams led the Metro League going into the game Friday night with 13 touchdowns.
The Mustangs’ defense led by senior middle linebacker Marcus Jones Jr. controlled the Laguna Creek offense and hardly gave them any sign of hope in the third quarter for a comeback.
Jones led the Metro League with 73 tackles and added a lot more as fans heard his name from the announcer all night long.
Prophet added the dagger with a little over a minute to go in the game on a two-yard rush to give him his second touchdown on Friday.
Although Monterey Trail won the game by 34, Laguna Creek head coach Ryan Nill said he was happy with how his team played throughout the game and gave their full effort.
“We had a shutout in the first quarter,” Nill said. “We (Laguna Creek) battled.”
He added that they have taken big steps this year since they played for a league championship after going 1-9 last season.
Tyrel said the coaching staff brought them closer together this past summer than they have in the past.
“We did camps and a lot of outside school activities together,” Tyrel said.
The Cardinals have a chance to be co-champions of the Metro League if they beat River City this Friday and if Monterey Trail lost to McClatchy.
To keep sole possession of the Metro League title, the Mustangs need to beat McClatchy this Friday as they host the Lions at 7:30 p.m.
Ewing said they still have a lot of things to clean as they had a lot of offensive penalties called on them in the game against Laguna Creek.
The game between River City and the Cardinals will kick-off this Friday at 7:15 p.m. from Cosumnes River College.
