Grant 54, Laguna Creek 21
After the Pacers scored on their opening drive, Laguna Creek got on the board with a Mitchell Labrado to Malachi Bean-Seay TD pass for an early 7-6 lead. The pair hooked up early in the second period on another touchdown pass for a 13-12 Cardinal advantage. From there it was all Pacers. They led 40-13 by halftime.
With Woodcreek’s 18-15 win over Roseville, it’s likely the Cardinals won’t make the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs despite a 7-3 overall record. The Section uses Cal Preps ratings to judge which of the top 12 teams in each division qualify for the post-season. Laguna Creek’s rating of 5.7 is 14th best in Div. II. The ratings use quality of competition analytics. An example of this is Whitney, who finished 0-5 in the Sierra Foothill League, 3-7 overall, is rated ahead of Laguna Creek in Division II at 15.4. That’s 12th-best in Division II. However, Whitney will not make the post-season because the Section requires at least four wins to qualify for the playoffs.
The Section’s playoff bracket-creation will be live streamed over the NFHS Network at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Cr.(7-3, 4-2) 7 6 2 6 21
Grant (7-2, 5-1) 12 28 8 6 54
Monterey Trail 52, River City 7
The Mustangs wrapped up its fifth straight Metro Conference championship in a romp over the Raiders. Denzell Butler returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and from there it was all Monterey Trail. Jervin Navarro had 237 yards rushing on only six carries with touchdown runs of 55, 59 and 88 yards. Vince Arcuri added 181 yards passing and two touchdowns, 24 yards to Hasaan Miller and 66 yards to Fata Puloka. The Mustangs amassed 470 total yards.
Monterey Trail finishes the regular season at 8-2 and may earn a first-round bye in the Section’s Division I post season. They have been in three consecutive Section championship games (there were no playoffs in 2020) and hope to end that dubious string this season.
“I feel confident,” senior running back Ali Collier said. “I think we’ll go all the way.”
Head coach T.J. Ewing was all smiles on senior night.
“We’re very proud of them,” he said. “We put the (2022) schedule the best we could, to play the best teams in northern California. I feel we came out battle-tested. I think it helped our players on the speed of the game, but also our coaches made good decision-making to make our players quick. It was good for us to go through that process.”
The Mustangs only losses this season was to Folsom and De LaSalle.
Whether the Mustangs earn a first-round bye in the playoffs or not, it doesn’t matter to Ewing.
“I like to play early and move around and play a team (in the opening round),” he said. “It will get us ready.”
The most recent Cal Preps ratings has Monterey Trail seeded third in Division I at 39.7. Folsom is the projected top seed at 59.9 followed by Oak Ridge at 41.0. Because St. Mary’s won the Tri-Cities Athletic League championship Friday beating Lincoln, 42-14, they will be moved into D-I and probably have the two-seed, possibly a one-seed because of its 10-0 record. Folsom was 9-1 this season, losing to Serra of San Mateo.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
River City (4-6, 2-3) 0 0 7 0 7
Monterey Tr.(8-2, 5-0)15 16 7 14 52
Bradshaw Christian 55, Rosemont 33
The Pride finished the regular season on a high note with a 55-33 high-scoring affair with Rosemont in a rematch of last season’s Division VI semi-final game. The teams exchanged touchdowns much of the first half. Brandon Burden had rushing touchdowns of 15, one and four yards and it was 34-27, Pride at intermission.
Nathan Zeppieri, Mateo Mojica and Ethan Rickert added TD runs in the second half for Bradshaw who now await its seeding in the Section’s Division VI bracket.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw (7-2, 3-2) 14 20 7 14 55
Rosemont (7-3, 3-2) 21 6 0 6 33
Cordova 54, Florin 28
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Florin (1-9, 1-4) - - - - 28
Cordova (3-8, 2-3) - - - - 54
Foothill 56, Valley 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Valley (0-10, 0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Foothill (6-4, 4-1) - - - - 56
