After three consecutive losses, the Monterey Trail Mustangs ended their losing streak with a thrilling win in overtime Saturday afternoon at the Sheldon High School Adidas Challenge with a 65-63 victory over the Pleasant Valley Vikings of Chico.
The Mustangs suited up nine players Saturday.
Seniors Caleb Ramseur and Kevin Adams Jr. played in the 61st Optimist All-Star Football Classic at Sacramento State, junior Prophet Brown had family matters and other players were out due to illness.
On the first possession of the game, freshman guard Varick Lewis took a hard fall on the hardwood where he had to take a breather.
Monterey Trail struggled in the opening quarter of the game and was down 16-11 at the end of the first after they were down 11 points earlier in the quarter.
Lewis said he was running on adrenaline for the rest of the game after he checked back into the game halfway through the first quarter.
Lewis ended the game with a double double that included 30 points and 10 rebounds, along with two assists and three steals.
The Mustangs took a 26-25 lead at the half.
Monterey Trail (12-8,3-2) was never able to break away from the Vikings as it was a close game with the lead never reaching more than eight points on either team.
In the second half, senior Teryn Morrison was able to aide Lewis and help spread the floor along with fellow senior guard Anthony Rilloraza.
Morrison contributed 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory over Pleasant Valley.
“We played together,” Morrison said. “We didn’t point fingers and it was a good team win.”
The Mustangs were down three with 15 seconds left and had the ball, Lewis drove the ball down court and sunk a three-point shot that tied the game with two seconds in regulation and sent it to overtime.
The Monterey Trail bench erupted in excitement to get another four minutes on the clock to get a victory.
In overtime, the only Mustang to score was Lewis when he hit two 3’s.
The first one came within the first two minutes of the overtime period and the last one came within the final minute.
“I just had to get it for my team,” Lewis said. “
The rest of the game was a cat and mouse game to try and keep the ball away from the Vikings.
Rilloraza went to the line with 2.2 seconds left in overtime and missed the first free throw of the one-and-one opportunity, but Pleasant Valley couldn’t get a shot up before the buzzer sounded to give the Mustangs the win.
Monterey Trail didn’t have the best week in league, as they lost back to back games against Burbank and River City.
Mustangs head coach Robert Fields said it felt good to end the week on a winning note.
“Everyone contributed today, and we are happy,” Fields said.
He added when his team shares the ball, they are a good ball club.
Monterey Trail will travel and play Kennedy on Friday with tip-off at 7 p.m.
Morrison said it would all start in practice to get back on track.
“We have to keep the high energy in practice and if we can do that, we’ll win.”
