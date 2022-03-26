Baseball
Delta League
Franklin 9, Davis 0
Notes: Three Wildcat pitchers combined on a shutout to sweep the three-game set with the Blue Devils. Franklin scored four times in the fourth inning with RBIs by Dom Giusti, Jordy Lopez and Nolan Stevens. Lopez earned the win by going five innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight.
Elk Grove 13, Sheldon 1
Notes: A.J. Hutcheson drilled a first inning home run and the rout was on as Elk Grove swept the three-game set with the Huskies this week. The Herd (9-2) added five runs in the fourth inning on hits by Gabe Fialho, Deon Kneisel, Korey Williams and Ned Frutchey. Kade Brown picked up the win by pitching four innings, allowing a run, three hits and struck out two.
Pleasant Grove 7, Jesuit 1
Notes: Eagles picked up its first Delta League win of the season thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Ethan Massi, Justin Spohr and Colin Craven all drove in runs in that inning. Eagle bats came alive for 12 hits; Massi was 2-for-4 with a triple. Evan Earl was 2-for-3 with a double and Taison Pearce was 2-for-2. PG is no 3-8 on the season.
Non-Conference
Oakdale 8, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Notes: The Wolfpack out hit Oakdale, 8-6, but still dropped an 8-0 decision Saturday. Dominic Solorio went the first four innings for Oakdale, allowed six hits and struck out four. With the loss Cosumnes Oaks dropped to 1-8 on the season
Valley Christian 9, Laguna Creek 7
Notes: The Cardinals found themselves down by eight runs at one point and almost pulled off a big rally Saturday. Hunter Bottge, Matthew Walkup, Kayhen Hedrick and Cameron Crowley all had RBIs for Laguna Creek (3-5) in the late innings.
Monterey Trail 2, Grant 1
The Mustangs won their 6th game of the season. Mario Navarro pitched a three-hit complete game for the victory. Gabe Coronado had two hits including the game winning two-out, walk-off double, scoring Frank Arcuri with the winning run. Catcher Christian Coronado threw out his 10th baserunner of the season leading the Mustang defense. The 6-6 Mustangs continue league play next week.
Softball
College -
1st Game Sierra College 1, Cosumnes River 0
Notes: In a pitching dual, Sierra's Amaya Sutton earned the win by throwing a one hitter and struck out six. The Hawks' Ashlee Toy allowed a run, seven hits and struck out three while walking one.
2nd Game Cosumnes River 3, Sierra College 2
Notes: In the doubleheader nightcap the Hawks scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Anissya Avedano had an RBI double to highlight the action. Toy was back on the mound and this time came on in relief of Danielle Pfennig in the first inning. She went the rest of the way allowing no runs, three hits and striking out six.
