After finishing tied for second in the Metro League at 9-3, Monterey Trail girls volleyball team earned themselves a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff spot for the second-consecutive season.
Last season, the Mustangs were eliminated in the first round by eventual section champions Oak Ridge.
This season, Monterey Trail would have to earn their way into the bracket by beating Enochs in a play-in game which took place on Monday at Monterey Trail High School.
Like last season, the Mustangs would lose their opening game of the playoffs by a score of three sets to two against the Eagles in a back-and-forth matchup where Monterey Trail actually trailed in every set at one point.
“My girls went after it tonight,” said Monterey Trail head coach Melinda Doss.
Enochs had a size advantage over the Mustangs and early on in all five sets were able to dictate the play. The Eagles went on to win the first set 25-17 and take an early lead.
In a game where small details and every point play a huge factor, the Mustangs knew they needed to regroup and win the second set, which they did.
After falling behind by as many as seven, Monterey Trail was able to narrowly edge by the Eagles to even up the game 25-23 with important points by their tallest players in middle hitter Maram Mahfouz and middle hitter Zharia Cato.
“This has been a good group for coming back and they will fight for points when we are in neck-and-neck matches,” Doss said.
“Each and every one of them goes for the ball and sticks to it and they do not fold which shows the strength in the team.”
With the game tied, both teams knew the third set would be critical to win. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the third set was very reminiscent of the first set and Enochs took the advantage 25-20.
With their backs against the wall, once again the Mustangs would show fight and force a fifth and final set by winning the fourth set 25-23. Monterey Trail started off the set strong and built a small lead before Enochs started to edge the gap and eventually take a narrow lead. The difference, however, for Monterey Trail was the success setter Sarah Sin was able to have with her serve.
Sin’s jump serves were able to force Enochs into making quick returns which gave the Mustangs the advantage in rallies.
“We did not give up and we were very physical out there,” Doss said.
During the deciding set, Enochs was able to show that they had more depth than Monterey Trail and has build a lead as they had in every set previously. With the lead, the Eagles were able to win the final set and match 15-12.
“I think the difference in the match was a little extra focus,” Doss said.
With the loss, the Mustangs end their season at 13-8 overall and will look to build on the last two years and the postseason appearances.
“This was a different program for me and the girls who were here previously,” Doss said.
“We feel like we have something positive to build on, and developing all three team levels in the goal and having a good time while achieving a high level of athletics.”
Enochs will advance and take on top-seeded St. Francis in Division I.
