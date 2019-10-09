With at least two touchdowns scored in every quarter against River City (the highlight maybe coming in the second quarter when they scored four times while still keeping the Raiders scoreless), the Monterey Trail Mustangs cruised to a 70-7 win in their Metro League opener on Oct. 4.
The Mustangs rushed for 344 yards (with five touchdowns) and 143 receiving yards and three more touchdowns while adding a kick return for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown as River City started to become a distant memory with each touchdown, perhaps as early as the 42-0 halftime lead.
Mustang quarterback Viktor Timonin threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs improved to 1-0 in league and 5-1 overall.
Kevin Adams Jr., Antonio Williams and Jasdev Banwait all scored on touchdown receptions, while Chris Lands (two), Prophet Brown, Frank Arcuri and Caleb Ramseur all rushed for touchdowns, with Ramseur adding a fumble recovery.
Will Reyes led the Mustangs with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, Umi Wilson led with two sacks, Williams and Nekhi Broadway both had interceptions with Broadway returning his for a touchdown, and Broadway and Thaddeus Singleton both caused fumbles.
Diego Soto went 10 for 10 in PAT kicks.
River City scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter on a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
The Mustangs will look to earn their third straight win when they travel to Kennedy Friday for a 7:15 p.m. game against the 2-4 Cougars, who are also 1-0 in league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.