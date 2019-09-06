Monterey Trail enters its game against San Ramon Valley 2-0 today after defeating Spanish Spring 47-7 on Aug. 30.
Monterey Trail’s Otha Williams had a head-turning night as he rushed for four touchdowns and 219 yards total.
Caleb Ramseur rushed for two touchdowns and 93 total yards as well as receiving a pass for 11 yards.
The Mustangs’ Viktor Timonin passed for 80 yards, while defensively, Marcus Jones Jr. led the Mustangs with 12 tackles and Will Reyes added 10 tackles to round out the tackle leaders.
Nekhi Broadway and Chris Chambers both had sacks for the Mustangs while Prophet Brown intercepted a pass and Antonio Williams recovered a fumble.
The Mustangs will take their moment into today’s home game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
