Thursday:
Monterey Trail 49, Laguna Creek 7
Game Notes:
Monterey Trail controlled the game throughout including big runs of 75 yards by Jervin Navarro and 80 yards by Vince Arcuri. The Mustangs scored on its opening drive of the game, a 16-yard run by Daelin Ellis, and didn’t look back. Good defense by Monterey Trail limited Laguna Creek throughout the Metro Conference opener for both squads.
Laguna Creek’s lone TD came on Mitchell Labrado’s nine-yard TD pass to Akram Idris at 4:41 of the second quarter.
Down 21-7 at halftime, the Cardinals fumbled the second half kickoff and Navarro scored from two yards out five plays later. From there the salt was in the wound. Denzell Butler returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, despite two flags being thrown on the play. Officials huddled and decided both flags should be picked up and the touchdown counted. That made it 35-7, Mustangs, with 8:16 left in the third quarter. A partially blocked punt gave Monterey Trail and short field and Navarro scored on a short run to make it 42-7 – his second TD of the night - and the fourth quarter was a running clock.
Both teams are now 3-2 at the midway point of the season. One concern for the Mustangs, though, is that top running back Ali Collier left the game with an apparent shoulder injury near the end of the second quarter and did not return.
Monterey Trail coach T.J. Ewing: “(Laguna Creek) coach Nill is a very good coach and his family is a legendary family in Elk Grove, they’ve been teaching for years and years and we just have a lot of respect for them. We prepared for them because they were a formidable opponent. It’s the same level of process to prepare for them like anyone else. We thought our guys came out in the second half and really gave us a great effort. They played much more inspired and I thought they did a great job.”
Laguna Creek coach Ryan Nill: “We thought we were close there at halftime. We told the guys, ‘two mistakes led to two scores.’ Our safety was covering the wrong tight end on the fourth down score on the second touchdown and our D-end didn’t do his job on (Arcuri’s) 80-yard touchdown. If those two mistakes didn’t occur, what does our halftime score look like? 7-7? Who knows?”
(on the numerous personal fouls in the third quarter)”I think that is two teams playing physical. Monterey Trail has been physical since they opened. And we have a physical group as well. When you have two physical groups going at it there is going to be some back-and-forth action. I honestly wish the referees would have gotten to it early, but instead let it play and so what happens? The water begins to boil and you get a ton of personal fouls in the second half.”
(on the rest of the season after going 3-2 in the first half) “We have a shot to make the playoffs. That’s the goal. You have to play teams of (Monterey Trail’s)caliber to get in. Now the goals to be 8-2. Now the goal is to get to work Monday and get ready for River City.”
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Monterey Trail (3-2) 14 7 21 7 49
Laguna Creek (3-2) 0 7 0 0 7
