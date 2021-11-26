When you look at the teams who frequent the playoffs in most sports throughout California they tend to be the private or parochial schools. Here in the Sacramento area, especially in football, the established programs have primarily been in the public schools. Elk Grove, Grant, Folsom, Del Oro, Placer, and at one time, Nevada Union, have been the best examples. Football players generally migrated towards those schools over the years.
Sure, Jesuit, an all-boys Catholic school, had a very good team this year and Bradshaw Christian – even with just 18 guys-was the top seed in Division VI, but both were bumped off in last Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section semi-finals. Capital Christian was supposed to make noise once again in the Division III championships this fall, but they were banned from the playoffs for fielding a club team during the pandemic.
Yet, the trip to the large school football championships for most of the past 20 seasons has been through the public schools, Folsom leading the way for much of that era.
Elsewhere in the Northern California the private schools have been dominant in football, warrant De LaSalle in Walnut Creek and JSerra in San Mateo. In Stockton, St. Mary’s is a perennial playoff contender and if it weren’t for some last-minute heroics by Rocklin, the Rams could have been playing tonight in the Division I championship game.
In Modesto, the football talent has been entrenched at Central Catholic High School, warrant a Section record 19 championships, the last one coming in 2015 in Division III. Very few, if any, of the public schools in Modesto have fielded a football team as competitive in the last 30 years. So, the Raiders enter this weekend the top seed in Division II. They are 11-1 overall, won the Valley Oak League with a 6-0 mark and last weekend sent undefeated Antelope home packing with a 35-0 shutout.
They face the up-and-comer, so to speak, in local public school football traditions, Monterey Trail Saturday at 6 p.m. in Hughes Stadium.
The Mustangs just don’t fit in either of the two categories mentioned above. They certainly aren’t a private school and they’ve been around only about 15 years. Monterey Trail has had only one coach, TJ Ewing, and Saturday he’ll bring a football team into a championship game for the fifth time. Ignoring the pandemic school year, this will be three in a row.
He’s 0-4 in those games. Losing in 2009 to an undefeated Nevada Union at University of the Pacific, Ewing remarked, “this place smells like football.” The stadium was torn down the next year.
In 2010, his Mustangs lost to a Joe Catollico-coached Pleasant Grove. Last Friday, Ewing recalled that game.
“He had the guy with the Niners (Arik Armstead) and Jalen Saunders, those were some good dudes,” he said.
In 2018, Kris Richardson’s Folsom squad rolled through Monterey Trail, 63-25. But, Ewing’s guys got revenge in 2019 knocking off the Bulldogs in the semi-finals before dropping a 35-27 decision to Oak Ridge in the finals.
2021 was a different schedule and a different result. Ewing scheduled as many heavyweights as possible in the first five non-conference games: DeLaSalle, Folsom, Clayton Valley, Lincoln of Stockton and Las Gatos. Midway through the season they were 0-5. Then it was Monterey Trail’s turn to win football games.
“We changed our philosophy,” Ewing said. “Insanity is doing the same thing expecting different results. We looked at what we were doing in practice. We need to have fun. We need to enjoy ourselves when we’re practicing. We didn’t change the intensity of what we were doing in practice, we just enjoyed practice. This is high school football. It should be fun.”
The renewed attitude has worked. Five runaway games in the Metro Conference gave the Mustangs a championship and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, but CalPreps’ ratings weren’t that good, so the Section fathers shoved Monterey Trail, a school with more than two thousand students, down into Division II and gave them a No. 7 seed.
However, they were considered by many as a favorite. They beat Woodcreek, 39-23, in the opening round, surprised No.2 Granite Bay in their house, 35-24, thanks to some key defensive plays. Last Friday in Thunder Stadium, the Mustangs knocked off the defending Div. II champions, Elk Grove, 27-23. Monterey Trail has now won eight games in a row. Ewing attributes that to the quality of competition in the first five weeks.
“The speed of the game, they just run it so fast,” he described. “So, our kids see the speed and then come and play these games and say, ‘okay, this is slow.’ They realize the game has slowed down a lot. Folsom probably had their best game against us all season. They were fast, had all their guys and were exploding on us. We had a chance, but the mistakes were ours. It was all us, timing, rhythm.”
Monterey Trail runs their version of the veer offense, can score points quickly, if necessary, and plays swarming defense. But, they are effective when passing the ball.
“We can throw the football, Frank (Arcuri) is a good thrower, but we just choose to run the football,” he said. “We definitely have good receivers and good quarterbacks, so we’ll throw it.”
Monterey Trail average 279 yards a game rushing the ball, 368 yards overall. Central Catholic is very similar. They’ve averaged 272 a game on the ground and 395 yards total offense.
Top rusher for Monterey Trail is Ali Collier at 112 yards a game average while the Raiders ground game is led by Aiden Taylor at 130 yards a game.
The Monterey Trail defense has been led by Tanaki Tonga who has averaged nine tackles a game.
Central Catholic is coached by Roger Canepa.
And, looking ahead to the NorCal Regional game, Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com thinks the winner of this game will likely be slotted into the Division 2AA game, the same game Elk Grove played in 2019.
Tennis believes the opponent could be either McClymonds from Oakland or Bullard from Clovis.
