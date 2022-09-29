This was a no-doubter from when the teams got off the bus on a special Thursday night high school football game.
Final: Monterey Trail 56, Burbank 0
The Metro Conference-leading Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) rushed for 279 of their 354 total yards. Jervin Navarro led the team with 123 yards rushing in the first half. On the ground, Vontrelle Waffer added 65 yards, D'Adrian Sanders 41 yards and Jaylen Bryan 30. Vince Arcuri had 75 yards through the air, including 59 to Arik Phillips. On defense, Denzell Butler had an interception leading to a TD and Davon Donaldson a fumble recovery brought back for a TD. Vontrelle Waffer added a special teams TD with a fumble recovery in the end zone.
The Titans drop to 0-4 on the year.
Friday's Schedule: (7:15 p.m. kickoffs)
Sierra Valley Conference -
Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine
Delta League -
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sheldon
Elk Grove vs. Davis
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Metro Conference -
Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy
Greater Sacramento League -
Valley vs. Johnson
Florin vs. Natomas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.