This was a no-doubter from when the teams got off the bus on a special Thursday night high school football game.

Final: Monterey Trail 56, Burbank 0

The Metro Conference-leading Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) rushed for 279 of their 354 total yards. Jervin Navarro led the team with 123 yards rushing in the first half. On the ground, Vontrelle Waffer added 65 yards, D'Adrian Sanders 41 yards and Jaylen Bryan 30. Vince Arcuri had 75 yards through the air, including 59 to Arik Phillips. On defense, Denzell Butler had an interception leading to a TD and Davon Donaldson a fumble recovery brought back for a TD. Vontrelle Waffer added a special teams TD with a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The Titans drop to 0-4 on the year.

Friday's Schedule: (7:15 p.m. kickoffs)

Sierra Valley Conference -

Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine

Delta League -

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sheldon

Elk Grove vs. Davis

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Metro Conference -

Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy

Greater Sacramento League -

Valley vs. Johnson

Florin vs. Natomas

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.