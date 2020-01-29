The Monterey Trail Mustangs boys’ basketball team switched streaks over the last couple weeks as they won their third game in a row when they beat the Kennedy Cougars 77-63 Friday night.
After Monterey Trail suffered three defeats in a row that began on Jan.10 when they lost to Vanden, Burbank and River City, they came back strong in their last three games with wins over Pleasant Valley, McClatchy and Kennedy within a six-day span.
The Mustangs’ had an impressive first quarter where they had a lead of 25-11 at the end of the first.
Freshman guard Varick Lewis had 11 points and senior guard Kevin Adams Jr. had eight points in the opening quarter.
The second quarter was a different story as Monterey Trail scored nine points, but only three baskets.
The three three-pointers were scored by Lewis, senior guard Anthony Rilloraza and sophomore guard Sid Duplessis.
Monterey Trail head coach Robert Fields said the second quarter was rough and his team hit a dry spell.
He joked that when he looked at the clock with three minutes to go in the first half and saw his team added three points in five minutes that his emotion was, ‘Really.’
“We just wanted to make sure we keyed on defense whether or not our shots were falling,” Fields said.
The Mustangs’ had a 34-24 lead at the half.
Monterey Trail (14-8, 5-2) attempted two free throws in the first half, but in the second half they attempted 21.
Lewis said they were driving down the floor so they could try and pass the ball to the wings on the corners of the floor.
“It was able to open up the floor and confuse them” Lewis said.
Lewis had 27 points, three rebounds and three steals in the win.
When the Mustangs drove down the floor in the third, it created a lot of foul calls on Kennedy.
Kennedy had seven fouls with a minute left in the third quarter and that put Monterey Trail in the one-and-one bonus for the rest of the game.
Adams Jr. contributed seven more points in the third quarter.
He ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds and one assist.
The Mustangs led 53-44 at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, Monterey Trail put the foot on the gas pedal and finished the game strong.
Duplessis continued to drive the lane and make the Cougars gravitate towards him and send him to the line,
Duplessis added 14 of his 17 points in the game in the fourth quarter.
“I looked for my shooters and we mainly wanted to score,” Duplessis said.
He also had three rebounds and one assist in the victory over Kennedy.
Junior forward Jasdev Banwait was the rebounding machine of the night for the Mustangs’.
Banwait had 10 rebounds in the game along with three points and three assists.
Monterey Trail will travel to play at Grant tonight.
The winner of the game will take full possession of second place in the Metro League.
The Mustangs beat Grant on Dec. 18, 77-73, but Lewis said the Pacers’ are going to be amped up.
“Their (Grant’s) going to be ready to try and beat us (Monterey Trail); they feel like they let one get away against us, but we have to keep our head focused,” Lewis said.
Fields said he knows it’s going to be a tough environment playing at Grant, but he said with the energy he saw from his entire roster Friday night and if they carry that energy that the Mustangs will be fine.
The ball will tip off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.