The Monterey Trail Mustangs veer offense controlled the clock in their win over the Sheldon Huskies in a 42-14-win Friday night.
Monterey Trail lost 18 starters from last season, but you could hardly tell the difference as they have a new group in the powerful backfield.
Junior running back Prophet Brown was inactive for the game due to a shoulder injury, but the Mustangs offense didn’t miss a beat from last season.
Senior running back Caleb Ramseur dragged multiple Huskies down the field as he took them for a ride into the end zone on a 37-yard rushing touchdown to give Monterey Trail a 7-0 lead.
“We all talked about coming out strong and finishing hard,” Ramseuer said.
He ended the game with 97 yards on the ground with 13 carries and capped off a 78-yard drive to open the game.
Sheldon opened their season without a first down in the first quarter and the Mustangs’ let them feel it when they doubled the time of possession with the offense having over 16 minutes of possession in the first half.
Ramseur found senior wide receiver Brandon Blanton with a 30-yard TD pass to give Monterey Trail a 14-0 lead with 7:28 to go in the first half.
Junior running back Otha Williams found the endzone for the first of his three touchdowns for the night on a powerful 3-yard rush up the gut to give the Mustangs’ a 21-0 lead heading into the half.
After being shut down in the first half, Sheldon came out and ran the ball with heart in the second half.
Huskies junior running back Ladon Johnson put Sheldon on the scoreboard for the season with a one-yard TD rush to cap off a 69-yard drive with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Huskies defense held Monterey Trail scoreless in the third quarter to trail 21-7.
The Mustangs’ wouldn’t wait long to score in the fourth as Williams opened the quarter with a 17-yard TD rush and extend their lead back up to 21 points.
Sheldon (0-1) would respond with a long 79-yard drive that ended with Johnson finding the endzone for the second and final time of the night with a 10-yard TD rush to bring their deficit back to 14 and trail 28-14 with 8:36 to go in the game.
Monterey Trail (1-0) did what they did best and killed the clock with the veer offense by scoring two more times on a 37-yard rushing TD by Williams and on his only carry of the night, senior running back, Umi Wilson scored on a 50-yard TD rush to ice the game with 1:48 in the game.
This was the Mustang’s 12th consecutive regular season win dating back to the 2017-2018 football season.
Monterey Trail head coach T.J. Ewing was happy with how his players performed in the game against Sheldon with the schools being 3 miles apart from one another.
