The Metro Conference champion Monterey Trail Mustangs were highlighters of the 2021 All- Conference football team announced Thursday by conference officials. Mustang quarterback Frank Arcuri was named the conference most valuable player while teammate Tanaki Tonga was selected as the defensive players of the year and Mustang running back Ali Collier was named the offensive player of the year.
Lineman of the year in the Metro is Uvante Usher while the Mustangs’ coach, TJ Ewing was named co-coach of the year alongside McClatchy’s Zach Cuda.
Here is the rest of the All-Metro Conference squad as selected by the coaches:
Monterey Trail:
Brevin Amiga, WR
Fata Puloka, DE
Ronnie Brutus, S
Hasaan Miller, S
Davon Donaldson, DE
Tay Evans, TE
Marcus Perkins, DT
Malikai Red, DT
Marcell Wilson, OT
Mahonri Talakai, OL
Jervin Navarro, RB
Andre Royster, OL
Carmelo Ewing, C
Burbank:
Treyvon Robinson, HB
Quadir Chouteau, CB
Jamaree Johnson, CB
Kameron Wimberly, MLB
Jahe’mon Worlds, QB
Jahe’mille Worlds, RB
Laguna Creek:
Adam Gunning, WR
Makaio Liu, WR
Lucas Gomez, OL
Declan Follette, OL
Isaac Hallbourg, DE
Jacob Phang, LB
McClatchy:
Hector Espinoza, RB
Xavier Esquivel, S
River City:
Justice Tribble, FS
Quentin Drake, CB
Kennedy:
Rajan Day, WR
Other conference honors:
Co-All-Purpose Player of the Year – Treyvon Robinson, Burbank; Hector Espinoza, McClatchy
Co-Skills Player of the Year – Adam Gunning, Laguna Creek; Quadir Chouteau, Burbank
