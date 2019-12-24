The Monterey Trail men’s basketball team went into their Christmas break with a big win over the defending league champions Grant Pacers 77-73 at home. This comes partially due to a 28-point effort by freshman Varick Lewis and solid scoring from seniors Kevin Adams Jr (19) and Anthony Rilloraza (16). The win takes the Mustangs’ overall record to 7-2 and has them atop the Metro at 2-0. They will return to action next week when they hit the road for the three-day Ronald Thompson holiday classic at Fairfield High, starting Thursday Dec. 26.
