It was clear from early on that Monterey Trail came into their Metro League road opener prepared and ready to play. All night long, the Mustangs continuously had their way on offense, defense and special teams and easily cruised to a 63-0 victory over Kennedy and remained unbeaten in the Metro League last Friday.
“We were able to execute on offense, defense and special teams and we played very well,” said Monterey Trail head coach T.J. Ewing.
“The energy was high and the kids were listening and the coaches did a good job making sure the kids were lined up properly.”
The Mustangs continuously were able to apply pressure to Kennedy quarterback Jacob Modellas and force him into uncomfortable throws and mistakes. Monterey Trail were able to create three turnovers in the first half, including a fumble that was recovered by Kevin Adams Jr. and returned for a touchdown to end the first half.
“I thought the defense played well for a while but I started seeing my guys tackling sloppy but that can be fixed during practice,” Ewing said.
Alike the Monterey Trail defense, their high-powered offense had the Cougars’ defense fooled all night. The Mustangs constantly rotated players at skill positions; both quarterbacks Viktor Timonin and Frank Arcuri were able to make good reads on triple options plays and passing plays.
“Our junior program helps a lot because you see the kids playing at younger ages knowing they have chemistry together and can play together,” Ewing said.
“I thought our line played very well today too and create holes.”
Of the seven different Mustangs to score, junior running back Prophet Brown was the player who was able to make the most of his opportunities.
Brown had three total touchdowns on the night including a 48-yard touchdown run where he made multiple Kennedy defenders miss tackles with his quickness and agility.
“Genetically he has it all,” Ewing said of Brown’s performance.
“His parents did a good job and at the end of the day players are only as good as the talents they have and we are fortunate to have him.”
In addition to Brown’s big night, fellow running back Otha Williams scored two touchdowns from two yards and one yard out to add onto his team-high 13 touchdowns this season.
Last season, no other school in the Metro League had what it took to matchup with Monterey Trail as they beat every team by at least 35 points on their way to a Metro League crown in their first season. This season, Monterey Trail look primed to repeat their Metro League success of last season.
Through two games, the Mustangs have beaten River City and now Kennedy, each by 63 points and they don’t look like they’re slowing down any time soon.
“We would love to always play like we had been for years with the competition of some of the other leagues because we value the competition and value of other great programs,” Ewing said.
“It is important to always be prepared and ready because, if you are not, the other team is.”
Now at 2-0 and in first place in the Metro League, Monterey Trail will look to remain unbeaten and stop the league as they go on the road once again to play Burbank this Friday.
The Titans are currently winless on the season through seven games after losing 21-16 last Friday against River City.
“They have a tradition and culture and have been a dominant Metro League team for years,” Ewing said.
“We have a lot of respect for Burbank and what they do, and it should be a great game.”
