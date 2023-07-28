School: Monterey Trail
Nickname: Mustangs
Head coach: T.J. Ewing
(yrs as head coach): 19
College: Eastern Washington University
2022 Record: 8-3 (6-0 Metro Conference)
Conference Champions, Div. I Playoffs
Assistant Coaches:
Rick Arcuri, Dave Coronado, Toke Kefu, Robert Jones, Jose Avina, Fo Coronado, Evan Boylan
Top returning players:
1. Denzell Butler (WR,DB) Jr.
2. Jaylen Bryant (RB) Sr.
3. Vontrelle Waffer (RB, LB) Sr.
4. Joseph Barrientos (QB) Sr.
5. Damien McAlister (WR,DB) Jr.
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Christian Coronado (DE,TE) Jr.
2. Gabriel Coronado (RB, LB) Jr.
3. D’Adrien Sanders (RB, LB) Jr.
Despite failing to reach their fourth straight Sac-Joaquin Section championship game last, nothing will discourage the Monterey Trail Mustangs in 2023. They topped the Metro Conference with a 6-0 record and a 8-3 overall mark last year and coach T.J. Ewing is quite optimistic about the upcoming season.
He’s a guy that is never afraid to put together a tough schedule, thus the Mustangs are going to be prepared to run through the Metro Conference once again, looking to bounce back into the playoffs after a disappointing loss to Central Catholic last post-season.
A lot can be owed to Ewing. He started the Mustangs football program when the school opened 19 years ago. He has the greatest longevity of all Elk Grove Unified football coaches. His teams have competed in five Section championship games during his tenure. And, they’ve never lost a game in the Metro Conference since joining that league in 2018.
With such an inspirational coach at the helm, Mustangs football is in good hands as they look to bounce back, in this, its final season in the Metro Conference. In 2024 they will rejoin the Delta League.
Team Strengths:
The Mustangs don’t have individuality to rely on, rather a lot of players with talent that when put together will produce on the field when in their roles.
“There are some guys that can play key roles,” Ewing said. “I don’t think we have one guy, who is the guy on this team, but we have a couple of guys that all help each other. We’re good as a group, not as individuals.”
With new players stepping up from the junior varsity level, this team chemistry will be needed for the Mustangs to make a push towards a Sac-Joaquin Section title.
Team Unknowns:
With a new quarterback and running back stepping up from the junior varsity level to take the snaps and leading the running game, Christian and Gabe Coronado are going to be impact players, Ewing said.
This may be one of the Mustangs best passing teams. Ewing thinks he has the quarterbacks who can throw, whether it is Coronado or Joseph Barrientos, and the guys who can catch the ball, such as Damien McAlister.
Other than that, Ewing points out there aren’t any unknowns.
Ewing says that without these unknowns in terms of who will play where or no transfers coming in, this helps tremendously with team chemistry.
Team Outlook:
After failing to reach the glory of a Section championship in three straight seasons and not being able to reach the championship game last year, Ewing’s outlook on the upcoming season is “optimistically excited.”
Only a few programs can say they have played in as many Section championship games in consecutive seasons as Monterey Trail. That short list includes Folsom, Del Oro and Central Catholic. What those programs have that the Mustangs don’t is a title to show for all of those appearances in the championship game.
Although the blue banner has eluded them, Ewing is still looking for the program’s first Section title and will continue to take on that challenge.
Schedule:
The Mustangs don’t shy away from competition, and this is reflected year after year with tough competition outside of the Metro Conference.
“We never want to get out of any competition,” Ewing said. “Our kids work extremely hard, and we’re used to our kids playing at a high level. Our kids like to play against the best and find out who they are, whether it’s embarrassing or glorified.”
The Mustangs will open against Folsom Aug. 18 and begin their home season Sept. 1 against St. Francis of Mountain View.
2023 Schedule:
8/19 vs. Folsom
8/26 BYE
9/1 vs. St. Francis (Mountain View)
9/8 at Pittsburg
9/15 vs. Laguna Creek*
9/22 at Kennedy*
9/29 at Burbank*
10/6 vs. McClatchy*
10/13 at Merced
10/20 vs. Grant*
10/27 at River City*
*=Metro Conference game
