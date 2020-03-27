The Monterey Trail girls’ softball team is one of the countless teams across the United States hoping to continue their spring sports season, but it’s going to be some time before prep sports fans hear an update.
The 10 section commissioners of the California Interscholastic Federation will hold a meeting on April 3 to examine the issues of potentially continuing the spring 2020 sports season after it was halted by the CIF earlier this month due to the COVID-19 virus.
Mustangs head coach Martin Aycott Sr. said he has been communicating with his team and hoping they can get back on the field.
“I tell them to be prepared in case we are able to pick up our season,” Aycott said
He added that he is also making sure that his “scholar athletes,” are ready to begin their classes again as the Elk Grove Unified School District is in the process of transferring the academic learning process to an online format.
The EGUSD initially closed the doors to their campuses on March 9, and announced that their schools will move to a traditional calendar schedule that will move the end of the school year until May 29, according to their daily update on twitter on March 23.
However, Monterey Trail was able to get some games in before the school district shut down all student and athletic activities.
The Mustangs posted a record of 1-4 with their single victory over Florin taking place on March 2.
Aycott said he felt like his team had the capability of winning more than the six games his team won last season.
“Based on the talent I observed, I know we were going to be able to complete that task,” Aycott said.
Aycott said that he was excited to watch his team progress throughout the season, starting with junior pitcher Kennedy McIntyre, who is going to be his main pitcher in the circle this season.
He added his other captains that included junior shortstop Trinitee Newman and senior third baseman Maliah Elmore.
Aycott is in his first season as the head varsity softball coach at Monterey Trail. He has been a teacher on campus for six years and has also coached other school teams.
“The girls came to me and said they needed a coach,” Aycott said.
He added that he mentioned the opportunity to his wife, who has been one of his biggest supporters and she gave him the green light.
With the talent that he said he was excited to see as he took over the team, Aycott said the games versus McClatchy in the Metropolitan conference would be a good measuring stick.
