The Monterey Trail Mustangs girls soccer team hosted Galt on Dec. 9 and won 3-1 for their fourth win of the year.
The Mustangs scored one goal in the first half and two more in the second half; Tiana Johnson, Jameah Esio and Jasveen Singh all scored while Vivian Do added an assist for the Mustangs.
Junior goalkeeper Evalyn Liu played all 80 minutes and had six saves for the Mustangs, who will next play today in the River City Raider Cup at River City High School in West Sacramento.
The Mustangs will play Turlock at 10:50 a.m. and will later face Rodriguez at 7 p.m. the same day. The tournament will wrap up Saturday.
