Anthony Rilloraza

Mustang point guard Anthony Rilloraza drives to his left last Friday night.

 File photo/Ben Brown

The Monterey Trail Mustangs boys basketball program added their 11th win when they defeated Yuba City 75-59 on Jan. 7.

The game featured 24 points by Varick Lewis, Teryn Morrison’s 18 points and 10 points by Kevin Adams, Jr. to lead the Mustangs against the Honkers.

The win put the Mustangs at 11-5 overall and was a break from league action (the Mustangs also are undefeated in the Metro League with a 3-0 record).

The Mustangs’ next game is today at 7 p.m. against Vanden in Fairfield.