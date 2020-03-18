In their last game before the postponement of the spring sports season due to coronavirus precautionary measures taken by the Elk Grove Unified School District, the Monterey Trail Mustang defeated Florin 7-2 at Monterey Trail High School.
Jason Prakash led the Mustangs by going 2 for 3 with three RBI, Brandon Blanton went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Trenton Hughes went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
The win gave the Mustangs a 5-0 preseason record while the Panthers dropped to 1-4.
Jesse Johnson led Florin’s offense, going 1 for 2 with two RBI and Isaac Manandic went 1 for 2 with one run.
Lawrence Prakash picked up the win after pitching six scoreless innings and limiting Florin to just one walk while striking out eight. Frank Vazquez pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up zero runs and a walk. Antonio Williams pitched one-third of inning and gave up two earned runs on one hit and three walks.
Sebastian Rodriguez took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs and one unearned run on three hits and three walks. Rodriguez struck out six.
