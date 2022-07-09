They are not afraid to schedule games against the best teams northern California football has to offer. They have not lost a Metro Conference football game since joining the league in 2018. And, they’ve now played in three straight Sac-Joaquin Section championship games.
Monterey Trail has moved into the prep football limelight behind a hard-driving, inspirational coach in T.J. Ewing.
Looking ahead to the 2022 football season he simply says, “We’re getting back to Monterey Trail football. Culture is coming back.”
When you walk around the practice field and on the sidelines of their games, that last statement makes sense.
Team Strengths:
This season’s Mustang squad looks like it’s re-loading, not rebuilding.
“The senior class buys in each year and understands the rules, that’s the biggest thing; getting the kids buying into the rules,” Ewing said. “That’s the hard part with today’s society which says, ‘Hey, I want to be an individual,’ but this is a team sport and they help each other have success.”
Expect the Mustangs to once again be run oriented using their vaunted veer offense. Ali Collier, last year’s leading rusher, is back for his senior season. A year ago he rushed for 1,549 yards and 25 TD’s.
Team Unknowns:
Ewing says he doesn’t really have any unknowns.
“We have guys in their roles and were ready to go,” he claims.
Yet, Ewing admits he hasn’t seen this group of Mustangs in pads together.
“Everyone is asking, “How’s your team this year?’ and I say, “I have no idea. Let’s get them into pads, get close to the first game, you get into games and start realizing, ‘Did I make a mistake? Did I put the kid into the wrong spot?’” Ewing said.
Overall outlook:
Four Section championship games in consecutive seasons are very rare. Folsom played in nine straight between 2010 and 2018. Del Oro reached four championships consecutively in Division II between 1992 and 1995.
Central Catholic played in four in a row between 2012 and 2015. The Raiders have won 20 Section championships, a record for this region. Monterey Trail is still looking for its first, something Ewing looks at as a challenge for this fall.
“We fully believe we’ve had players, teams, that could win a Section title or a NorCal title, but for some reason it didn’t work out,” he said. “We still believe there are kids out there who can win a Section title and a NorCal title and a State because that’s what we are here for.”
Schedule:
Ewing’s reasoning for scheduling Folsom in the Aug. 19 season opener and a home game with De LaSalle of Concord Aug. 26 is pretty sound.
“It’s a life experience,” he said. “When you get into those games, it is a human life experience most people don’t get to do.”
Ewing says he scheduled the two football juggernauts last season and again in 2022 knowing his program had advanced enough to stand in there.
“That was our goal since coming to Monterey Trail; can we get ourselves into the role where we can play significant high school football games?” he said. “Yes, all the games are a challenge. Well coached teams. A lot of talent. It should be an excellent learning environment for all.”
In week three the Mustangs play at St. Francis of Mountain View on Sept. 2.
2022 Schedule:
8/19 at Folsom
8/26 vs. De La Salle
9/2 at St. Francis (Mountain View)
9/9 vs. Merced
9/16 at Laguna Creek*
9/23 vs. Kennedy*
9/30 vs. Burbank*
10/7 at McClatchy*
10/14 BYE*
10/21 at Grant*
10/28 vs. River City*
*=Metro Conference game
