The scoring machine that is the Sheldon Huskies continued its offensive onslaught Friday night. Meanwhile down Calvine Road, Monterey Trail put a good scare into one of the state’s top-ranked teams in De LaSalle. Also, Laguna Creek made a statement with a shut out of crosstown rival Franklin and Elk Grove’s ground game was in pure form with a 40-point win over Antelope in local high school football action.
Sheldon 56, Nevada Union 6
Game Notes:
The Huskies have now scored 134 points in their first two games. Like its 78-point outburst in Week Zero at River Valley, Sheldon scored on just about every imaginable way – Interception returns, fumble returns screen passes, wide receiver sneaks, etc.
Jordan Husband had a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jesiah Machado hooked up with Devin Green on a 55-yard screen pass for a score and a six-yard toss to Scott Nixon. Machado was 19-of-22 passing for 317 yards, four TDs and one interception. Green had 119 receiving yards and three TDs.
Nixon scored Sheldon’s first TD on a one-yard sneak when he stopped while in motion behind the center and took the snap and bulled himself into the end zone. On the receiving end he finished with 10 catches, 100 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Defensively Justus Johns, Andre Brackett and Jeremiah Williams all had interceptions.
Coach Chris Nixon (on scoring 134 points in the first two games):”It starts with the scout offense and the scout defense during the week. I’ve been around this game enough to know how we’ll do Friday nights based upon how we do Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. It is a credit to the scout offense/defense. We have a very, very good offensive/defensive line. We have playmakers – you hear about Devin, Jesiah and Scott, but it starts with that offensive line. I have freshman Tommy Tofi at left tackle. Dave Buck at the right tackle is fantastic, Devonte Hanks at the right guard, Cxxx Tucker at the center and Oconnor Marshal (at left guard). These guys get after it and I think that’s why we are where we are. Call those guys, “The Big Dogs.”
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Nev. Union 0 0 0 6 6
Sheldon 7 21 28 0 56
De LaSalle 36, Monterey Trail 20
Game Notes:
Two interceptions and a fumble in the first half that the Spartans capitalized on cost Monterey Trail a possible big upset win. Mustangs found themselves down 22-7 at halftime. All of that after their lead back, Ali Collier, left the game in the first quarter after being shaken up on a tackle.
Jervin Navarro had a TD in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter Fata Puloka blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and scored to bring the Mustangs to within two points, 22-20 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Monterey Trail coach T.J. Ewing on how close his squad came to winning: (quoting professional wrestler Ric Flair)
"In order to be the man, you have to beat the man."
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
De LaSalle 16 6 0 14 36
Mont. Tr. 0 7 13 0 20
Elk Grove 61, Antelope 21
Game Notes:
The Thundering Herd earned its first win of the season, scoring in many different ways. Wayshawn Parker had a 56-yard punt return for a TD and returned the second half kickoff 95 yards for a score.
Elk Grove had 410 yards rushing and seven TDs. Mason Vasquez led the Herd with 113 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 50-yarder, and two TDs. Quarterback David Hale scored three TDs, throwing the ball only once. Parker had a 72-yard run for a touchdown. Micah Williams had a 56-yard run for a score.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Antelope 7 7 7 0 21
Elk Grove 14 29 18 0 6
Armijo 54, Florin 6
Laguna Creek 21, Franklin 0
Game Notes:
Armon Thorntona had two rushing touchdowns and Malachi Bean-Seay had a 60-yard TD score.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Cr. 6 0 15 0 21
Franklin 0 0 0 0 0
Cosumnes Oaks 42, Pitman 6
Game Notes:
Jeremiah King had 97 yards rushing with a TD, four catches for 72 yards. Quarterback Ranvir Malhi had 196 yards passing, 17 yards rushing and scored three times. Isaac Duran defensively led the Wolfpack with two tackles, one for a loss, forced a fumble, had an interception and a defensive touchdown.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks 14 7 7 14 42
Pitman 0 6 0 0 6
Christian Brothers 33, Pleasant Grove 7
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Pleasant Gr. 0 7 0 0 7
ChristianBro. 7 3 7 16 33
Burbank vs. Valley, no score reported
