The scoring machine that is the Sheldon Huskies continued its offensive onslaught Friday night. Meanwhile down Calvine Road, Monterey Trail put a good scare into one of the state’s top-ranked teams in De LaSalle. Also, Laguna Creek made a statement with a shut out of crosstown rival Franklin and Elk Grove’s ground game was in pure form with a 40-point win over Antelope in local high school football action.
Sheldon 56, Nevada Union 6
Game Notes:
The Huskies have now scored 134 points in their first two games. Like its 78 point outburst in Week Zero at River Valley, Sheldon scored on just about every imaginable way – Interception returns, fumble returns screen passes, wide receiver sneaks, etc.
Jordan Husband had a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jesiah Machado hooked up with Devin Green on a 55-yard screen pass for a score and a six-yard toss to Scott Nixon. Nixon scored Sheldon’s first TD on a one-yard sneak when he stopped while in motion behind the center and took the snap and bulled himself into the end zone.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Nev. Union 0 0 0 6 6
Sheldon 7 21 28 0 56
De LaSalle 36, Monterey Trail 20
Game Notes:
Two interceptions and a fumble in the first half that the Spartans capitalized on cost Monterey Trail a possible big upset win. Mustangs found themselves down 22-7 at halftime. All of that after their lead back, Ali Collier, left the game in the first quarter after being shaken up on a tackle.
Jervin Navarro had a TD in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter Fata Puloka blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and scored to bring the Mustangs to within two points, 22-20 with 11 minutes left in the game.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
De LaSalle 16 6 0 14 36
Mont. Tr. 0 7 13 0 20
Elk Grove 61, Antelope 21
Game Notes:
The Thundering Herd earned its first win of the season, scoring in many different way, a 56-yard punt return for a TD, returned the second half kickoff for a score (after leading at halftime, 42-14), and several long runs for touchdowns.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Antelope 7 7 7 0 21
Elk Grove 14 29 18 0 6
Armijo 54, Florin 6
Laguna Creek 21, Franklin 0
Game Notes:
Armon Thorntona had two rushing touchdowns and Malachi Bean-Seay had a 60-yard TD score.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Cr. 6 0 15 0 21
Franklin 0 0 0 0 0
Cosumnes Oaks 42, Pitman 6
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks 14 7 7 14 42
Pitman 0 6 0 0 6
Christian Brothers 33, Pleasant Grove 7
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Pleasant Gr. 0 7 0 0 7
ChristianBro. 7 3 7 16 33
Burbank vs. Valley, no score reported
