I had just finished tweeting the final score as I was walking out the gates of Cosumnes River College’s football/soccer stadium: “Monterey Trail remains undefeated all-time in Metro Conference play. Final: Mustangs 49, Laguna Creek 7.”
That tweet seemed to light the “Twittersphere” up and every self-proclaimed sports expert demanded the Sac-Joaquin Section move the Mustangs out of the lowly-competitive Metro Conference and into the league with all the current-stud teams, the Sierra Foothill League.
Their ideas claimed Monterey Trail would finish with an 8-2 overall record, turning on the fourth quarter running clock in all the rest of its contests. Everyone else in the Metro weren’t anywhere close to the Mustangs. It wasn’t fair. The Mustangs had no business in the Metro Conference, never should have been put in that league to begin with and needed to play with the big boys in the foothills.
In defense of a few of my followers on Twitter, some of their comments were correct.
Monterey Trail, which has appeared in three straight Section championship games, are once again heads above every other Metro Conference team, Grant included. The Pacers, once the feared bullies from Natomas, had its football program put into the SFL in 2018 while the other sports stayed in the Metro. Problem was, Grant’s football teams became ordinary and finished dead last. This fall, the football team was put back into the Metro by Section officials.
Where a few “Twitterers” are probably wrong is that this Section won’t move a school immediately into another league or do it next season based upon the successes of the past two or so years. Besides, realignment meetings begin in January, 2023 with new leagues beginning with the 2024 season.
Monterey Trail football should have never been removed from the Delta League to begin with, but league realignment – at least in this Section of the CIF – doesn’t take just one sport into consideration, rather the entire competitiveness of the school’s athletic department. Frankly, except for track and field, the other sports at Monterey Trail were not competitive at all while playing in the Delta League and thus the last realignment, which occurred in 2018, put the Mustangs into the Metro.
Football coach TJ Ewing didn’t like that at all, but he was out-voted.
So, what he did was schedule a hellish non-conference slate of games, and frankly, that has worked. Monterey Trail has never lost a Metro Conference football game and they continue to do well in the post-season. In the last 15 seasons the Mustangs have played for a Section title five times. Amongst the other EGUSD teams, Pleasant Grove has been in the Section championship game three times, Elk Grove four times during that span of time.
The week prior to their conference opener against Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail brought up several sophomores off the junior varsity squad to get varsity experience, knowing they could empty the bench in at least four of their next five varsity games.
So when league realignment ideas begin to fly around in 2023 we’ll all see Monterey Trail either back in the Delta League, or possibly, in a new league/conference containing all the Elk Grove Division I-sized schools along with Elk Grove High School which is, by attendance, a Division II school. But, the Herd’s other sports, particularly boys basketball which won a state championship last season, along with football, baseball and softball remain some of the best in the Section.
The Monterey Trail football program has made a good footprint on behalf of the Mustangs’ athletic department in our local sports arena. Yet, the competitiveness of its other sports is questionable when compared to who is currently in the Delta League and the other Division I schools.
"Country club" sports
The other factor that must be considered in this discussion is what most of us call the “country club” sports; golf, tennis and swimming. Sometimes cross country and track gets tossed into this category. The idea behind this moniker is the kids who grew up around “the club” played these sports at a young age and now are quite good.
A great example right now is Pleasant Grove’s girls golf team who combined for an amazing 28-under-par at Arcade Creek Golf Course on Sept. 12 in the Delta League’s first Center Match of the season. Most of those girls can be found on the links at Rancho Murieta Country Club.
Also strong in the “country club” sports are schools such as Davis, St. Francis and Jesuit. That’s why those schools want to remain together in the same league so they face good competition throughout the season. Other schools strong in these sports include Franklin, Oak Ridge and Granite Bay.
Some of our football-thinking realigners want to ship Franklin and Pleasant Grove to the Metro Conference, but that won’t happen. Give first-year coaches Joseph McCray (Franklin) and Josh Crabtree (Pleasant Grove) a couple more years and they’ll be competing for a league championship again.
Nixon throws TD pass for SCC
Sacramento City College won its first game of the season last Friday, 27-7, over Chabot College. In the game, Sean Nixon, the former Sheldon quarterback and oldest son of Huskies’ coach Chris Nixon, tossed his first collegiate TD pass, an 11-yarder to Miles Williams, in the fourth quarter. Nixon was four-of-seven passing for 60 yards. The Panthers’ roster is loaded with 32 graduates of Elk Grove Unified schools.
Amador football team suspended
The Amador High School football game against Rosemont was canceled last Friday. The Ledger-Dispatch newspaper in Jackson quoted a message from ACUSD Superintendent Torie Gibson released to the public in regards to an online chat thread associated with the Amador High School’s varsity football team that lead to the cancellation of the game. As a result, Amador’s varsity football program has been suspended from competition and practice, until further notice. Additionally, three staff members are on administrative leave pending an investigation. Gibson added athletes are not on academic suspension and are expected to attend class as required.
The District would not comment on personnel matters, or on specifics related to student discipline. In a similar letter sent to ACUSD staff, Gibson wrote, “This will be a lengthy and thorough process so that we can learn, grow, and make necessary changes to better our schools and overall programs.”
Xfinity racing comes to Sonoma
For the first time ever, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will challenge the rolling hills of Sonoma Raceway at the DoorDash 250 on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
NASCAR announced Sept 14 the Xfinity Series will join the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Sonoma Raceway next year for the first time in the history of the series. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race will return to Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
The Xfinity Series is a proving ground for up-and-coming NASCAR Cup Series drivers and has produced some of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Fans will be treated to three days of racing action over the weekend.
Etc., Etc.
While Major League Baseball continues to follow the home run accomplishments of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who crunched home runs No. 58 and 59 last Sunday, Milwaukee Brewer fans are going nuts every time former Elk Grove Herd slugger Rowdy Tellez sends one over the fence. In that same game Sunday, Tellez skied home run No. 31 into the cheap seats.
His former high school teammate, Dylan Carlson, came off the injured list with the Cardinals on Monday. He had a sprained thumb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.