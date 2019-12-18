The Monterey Trail Mustangs boys’ basketball team easily took care of the Foothill Mustangs Friday night in the second night of competition at the 13th Annual Mark Macres Basketball Tournament 96-59.
Monterey Trail took control of the game early in the first quarter and never looked back.
Freshmen guard Varick Lewis, who is all over the floor whether he was running the offense or giving the Foothill defense problems with the long lengths of his arms.
Lewis had 12 of the Mustangs’ 25 points in the first quarter. He finished the game with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“They (senior leaders) don’t let you slack off during practice and push you,” Lewis said.
Monterey Trail head coach Robert Fields said it’s a game-by-game basis of him getting comfortable with his teammates on the floor.
“He’s picking it up quickly and he is a hell of a talent,” Fields said. “They don’t let me be the freshmen guy.”
Fields added an example of showing Lewis what the difference between a good shot and a bad shot is.
Lewis and two other Mustangs had three steals in the game, as the Mustangs had 16 steals from Foothill Friday.
Monterey Trail (6-2, 1-0) had a 23-point lead at the half and had taken all their starters out of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Seniors Kevin Adams Jr. and Anthony Rilloraza were two of the other three Monterey Trail players in double figures.
Adams had 17 points and four rebounds while Rilloraza contributed 13 points and two rebounds.
Adams said that the team has bonded more this season as a whole unit.
“We move and share the ball more,” Adams said.
Adams is one of the senior mentors that has brought Lewis up to speed with the team.
“I tell him to stay focused, play with the team and share the ball,” Adams said.
Monterey Trail was knocked out in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin playoffs by Davis last season.
They finished tied for second in the Metropolitan league with Burbank and one game behind Metro champion Grant.
Fields said his team is getting ready.
“It’s all about winning that first ball game,” Fields said. “We did a good job getting there last year, but it’s about winning tough games.”
Monterey Trail lost to Bradshaw Christian 70-65 on Thursday.
“Even though we lost, we want to be in those tough games so when it comes to playoffs, it’s not foreign to us,” Fields said.
Monterey Trail beat Pleasant Grove on Saturday 62-60.
The Mustangs will host the Grant Pacers in Metro League action tonight with tip-off at 7p.m.
