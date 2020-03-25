The Monterey Tail boys’ golf program won’t compete in any more matches for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 and the California Interscholastic Federation decision to continue postponing spring sport athletics events until further notice, according to their press release on March 17.
When Mustang head coach Peter Di Loreto was told by Mustang Athletic Director David Coronado that there was a likelihood of no spring sport action for a while, Di Loreto reached out to his roster.
“I had some of the players on the roster asking me what was going on; when I found out from our AD (Coronado), I told them they were able to practice on their own,” Di Loreto said.
Although the actual game of golf was the least of Di Loreto’s worries, he focused more on the aspect of his two seniors on the roster that would potentially miss out on a lot for their remaining two to three months of school year.
“They might not have a senior ball or graduation, so I’m feeling for them a lot right now,” Di Loreto said.
The CIF release stated that the 10 section commissioners will revisit the issue with a meeting scheduled for April 3 to reexamine the issues, but until then the CIF will continue to work with the schools and school districts on the well-being of the student athletes.
Di Loreto said the last time his team had a match, they won by forfeit against Grant a little less than a week before the Elk Grove Unified School District decided to halt all student and athletic activities in early March.
Di Loreto is in his fifth season as the head coach of the boys’ golf program at Monterey Trail; he previously held a four-year tenure at Valley High School as the head coach there.
One attribute that people might realize after speaking to Di Loreto is the generosity and kindness he has for the love of golf and his players.
That passion is extended to potential athletes even before they join the team.
Di Loreto said if someone wants to play golf for him on his roster and they do not have a set of clubs, he would be able to put a bag together for them to keep after the season.
“When the athlete asks, ‘What do I do with the clubs after the season?’ I tell them to keep them and all I want them to do is call me after they graduate and tell me we’re going out to play some golf together,” Di Loreto said.
He added that he felt like he had a great roster this season and they would have competed very well, but with the current circumstances, who knows what would have happened.
