Acalanes pulled out a late win at Sheldon, San Ramon Valley scored its winning TD over Elk Grove with two minutes left, while Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek roll Friday night to big wins.
Laguna Creek 41, Pleasant Grove 14
Game Notes:
The Cardinals beat the Eagles for the first time in eight tries. Mitchell Labrado had touchdown passes to Malachi Bean-Seay of 24 and 55 yards, plus a TD pass to Ad Straughters. Labrado also scored on a six-yard run. Titus Novak had a pair of TD runs for Laguna Creek, too.
Pleasant Grove got on the scoreboard first on Cole Davis’ 71-yards touchdown toss to Milan Reilly. Davis later found Jalen Kennedy on a 39-yard pass play for a score.
The Cardinals open the Metro Conference slate Thursday hosting Monterey Trail.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Pleasant Gr. (0-4) 7 0 0 7 14
Laguna Cr. (3-1) 14 0 7 20 41
Monterey Trail 49, Merced 17
Game Notes:
418 yards total offense; Ali Collier 109 yards rushing 1 touchdown; Jervin Navarro 117 yards rushing 2 touchdowns; Daelin Ellis 93 yards rushing 2 touchdowns; Arik Phillips 30 yard touchdown reception; Fata Puloka 43 yard reception Vince Arcuri 99 yards passing
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Merced (1-3) 7 3 7 0 17
Monterey Tr (2-2) 7 21 21 0 49
Acalanes 42, Sheldon 35
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Acalanes (3-0) 13 0 8 21 42
Sheldon (3-1) 0 14 0 14 35
San Ramon Valley 35, Elk Grove 28
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (1-3) 7 7 0 14 28
San Ramon (2-0) 7 14 0 14 35
Lodi 59, Franklin 27
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Lodi (4-0) 15 24 20 0 59
Franklin (0-4) 0 0 27 0 27
East Nicolaus vs. Bradshaw Chr.
Cancelled, heat/smoke
Thursday:
Inderkum 14, Cosumnes Oaks 13
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks (1-3) 0 13 0 0 13
Inderkum (2-2) 7 0 0 7 14
College Football Friday:
Laney 13, American River 9
Game Notes:
The Beavers lost a fumble and threw an interception in a defensive battle.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Amer. River (1-1) 0 0 0 9 9
Laney (2-0) 3 0 3 7 13
San Francisco 30, Sacramento City 10
Game Notes:
Panthers were held to just 19 yards rushing, and only 147 yards total offense.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
CCSF (2-0) 0 16 7 7 30
SCC (0-2) 0 10 0 0 10
