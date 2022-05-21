The past few months I’ve mulled over writing a story about the sports facilities not just in Elk Grove Unified School District, but in the City of Elk Grove, as well.
All I want our local officials to answer is, “Are you satisfied with the state of the facilities you offer athletes?” It’s a bit of a subjective topic because if you simply put a coat of paint on everything, do some landscaping, then pick up the garbage everything looks good to the eye. But, in the world of sporting venues, it’s all about the sounds, the glitz, the seating and what is now being termed the “fan experience.”
These days the professional, and even most college, venues offer what is really a food court of choices for their fans. No longer do you get a choice between salty popcorn and cold skinny hotdogs in a stale bun at the concession stand. And, your beverage choices are no longer between only Coca-Cola and Budweiser. No, it’s quite a potpourri of beverages you can partake of at our sporting venues.
That, plus, the musical and the visual experiences are becoming cutting edge. Cameras scan the crowds for, well, anything out of ordinary. Proposing marriage while on the Jumbotron has now become a thing. It will be just a few years before a live replay of every play at your favorite high school’s football game will be displayed on an endzone monitor.
Imagine the expense in installing that here, though.
So, in the short term we need to look at what our local high schools have in the way of team rooms, locker rooms, weight rooms, gymnasiums and outdoor venues like football/track facilities to go with baseball and softball diamonds.
Depending on where you go around the Sac-Joaquin Section, what EGUSD has for sports facilities can best be described as adequate. But, compared to the other Division I and II schools, our local athletes play their sport in local facilities that are beginning to fall behind, particularly when you compare with what you find in the foothills and with the area’s private schools.
But, in the defense of EGUSD, almost as soon as a new fieldhouse or facility is constructed it becomes outdated in a matter of a few years.
A few years back I know we had the opportunity to really raise the bar with a donor-funded baseball facility at Elk Grove High School that, on paper, would have rivaled a few minor league parks. The project was basically trashed by then-EGUSD officials who said, in general, if you do it for one of our schools, you got to do it for them all.
“Remember, we’re Elk Grove UNIFIED School District,” is a motto we’ve heard repeatedly.
Individuals who have done well in professional sports have kicked back money to our local schools to do things like buy new helmets, purchase new, larger scoreboards and the like. At some high schools, booster clubs have raised thousands of dollars which have gone to more equipment, pay for assistant coaches and, generally, more swag. A couple schools have done much more fundraising than others and it shows when you attend their games. Look around and you see the “stuff” they’ve purchased with booster funds
Where a little honest discussion needs to be directed is how to allow our now-several professional athletes who still have family roots here in Elk Grove the opportunity to give back to the school and the sport they learned as a student here. Build or enlarge the weight room, improve the video systems, install the 9-inning scoreboard, enlarge the dugouts, etc. Then name the facility in honor of the alumnus who wanted to say thank you.
There’s a bunch of money in sports these days. We’ve got to figure out an equitable way to allow it to trickle down to our secondary and primary schools, too.
But, then, we are supposed to play for the fun of the sport, correct? Remember that too few youngsters ever play sports professionally.
More on this topic next week … because improvements are underway in EGUSD.
Billions in television revenue
“The Athletic” publication just had an article that hit on the money television and the video streaming industry is paying the NFL for its exclusive rights to air the live games. It’s coming on the heels of news that Fox has agreed to pay Tom Brady $37.5 million a year for 10 years to be their top analyst whenever he decides he is finished playing football. When that happens (who knows when?) Brady would make more than ESPN’s Troy Aikman or CBS’ Tony Romo.
The story goes on to list the monies the NFL annually receives from the TV networks carrying its product to the consumer. Amazon is the newest to join this elite group paying what is estimated to be $100 billion over the next 11 years to air Thursday games. Fox, NBC and CBS are EACH paying $1 billion a year. ESPN is paying $2.7 billion a year for Monday Night Football.
Now, you know why the NFL didn’t cancel games during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.