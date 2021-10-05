Girls Volleyball
Sheldon 3, Elk Grove 0
26-24, 25-20, 25-22
Oak Ridge 3, Pleasant Grove 1
24-26, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Cosumnes Oaks 3, Franklin 0
25-10, 25-22, 25-12
Girls Golf
Pleasant Grove 189, Davis 250 (at Wildhorse G.C.)
Petra Yee (PG) 35, Alythia Hinds(PG) 36, Hannah Camara(PG) 37, Ingrid Yee(PG) 38, Cassie Blevins(PG) 43
(Note: longtime, now former baseball coaches Rob Rinaldi of Pleasant Grove and Dan Ariola of Davis faced off against each other for the first time in several years. Both now coach their high schools' girls golf teams)
