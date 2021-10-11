Girls Golf
Delta League Center match
(Bartley-Cavanaugh G.C.)
Team Scores:
Pleasant Grove 398, Sheldon 465, St. Francis 487, Davis 489, Franklin 502, Cosumnes Oaks 541
Top Individual Scores:
Alaythia Hinds (PG) 76
Petra Lee (PG) 78
Sam Kaur (F) 79
Hannah Camara (PG) 80
Molly Miller (PG) 80
Rylie Kosney (S) 81
Ingrid Yee (PG) 84
Sophie Cook (PG) 85
Sushmeen Kaur (S) 87
Girls Volleyball
St Francis def. Elk Grove
25-9, 25-16, 25-17
