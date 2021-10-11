Rylie Kosney

Sheldon's top golfer is Rylie Kosney who fired an 81 Monday in the Delta League Center Match at Bartley-Cavanaugh Golf Club. Sheldon, as a team, finished second, 65 strokes behind Pleasant Grove.

 Courtesy Huskies Golf

Girls Golf

Delta League Center match

(Bartley-Cavanaugh G.C.)

Team Scores:

Pleasant Grove 398,  Sheldon 465, St. Francis 487, Davis 489, Franklin 502, Cosumnes Oaks 541

Top Individual Scores:

Alaythia Hinds (PG) 76

Petra Lee (PG) 78

Sam Kaur (F) 79

Hannah Camara (PG) 80

Molly Miller (PG) 80

Rylie Kosney (S) 81

Ingrid Yee (PG) 84

Sophie Cook (PG) 85

Sushmeen Kaur (S) 87

Girls Volleyball

St Francis def. Elk Grove

25-9, 25-16, 25-17