Modesto Christian's boys basketball team is big, aggressive and very talented. And, they will be a force to reckon with in the Sac-Joaquin Section for a couple more years, at least.
Saturday under the lights of the Golden One Center, the Crusaders ripped away the Section's Division I banner from Sheldon with a 52-42 win. The Huskies had won the last two D-1 championships (the pandemic didn't allow for any basketball playoffs in 2021) and had defeated Modesto Christian, 64-61, for the 2019 blue flag.
But, this year the Crusaders used a sophomore guard, Jamari Phillips to lead everyone with 22 points, plus, intimidated Sheldon's offensive drives to the bucket with 6-10 junior center Prince Oseya and 6-6 sophomore forward Manasse Itete. As much as the Huskies did challenge the Crusaders with drives and good passing, the shots just didn't drop Saturday night. So, Modesto Christian has for the first time since 2018 when they beat Sheldon, 60-56, taken home the Division I title. This is the Crusaders fifth championship at D-1. They won a Division II championship in 2015 after winning back-to-back Division III championships in 2013 and 2014.
The Huskies were led by Rashaud Bradley and Donovan Morgan with 9 points each. Devon Haynes added eight while Jaden Woodard also contributed eight points off the bench. For the 10th time in the last 12 years Sheldon played for a Section Division I championship.
Now the teams await the construction of the brackets for the CIF NorCal Basketball championships. They should be released Sunday afternoon. The question will be whether Modesto Christian, Sheldon and, perhaps, Inderkum will be placed in the Open Division or Division I?
Line Score -
Sheldon 11 13 6 12 -42
Mod. Chr. 10 16 9 17 -52
Sheldon scoring (FG 16-56 28.6%; 3pt 3-15 20%; FT 7-10 70%) Morgan 9, Bradley 9, Haynes 8, Woodard 8, Crighton 2, Hamilton 2, Rattler 2, Franklin 1, Tofi 1
Modesto Christian scoring (FG 20-48 41.7%; 3pt 7-18 38.9%; FT 5-12 41.7%) Phillips 22, Davis 12, Itete 6, Oseya 8, Argendar 2, Johnson 2
