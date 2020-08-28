In a game where he helped his team beat the Phillies 9-8, Toronto Blue Jays’ Rowdy Tellez hit a home run in the second game of a double-header on Aug. 20 and also hit a two-run go-ahead single to help his team come from behind for the win, with both hits coming in the same inning.
In that game, Tellez (Elk Grove High School alum) would end up going 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs.
Two days earlier, Tellez’s former Herd teammate, J.D. Davis, launched a home run for the New York Mets against Miami’s Humberto Mejia. Davis went 1 for 3 in the game with one run and one RBI in the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Marlins.
In Davis’ most recent game before publication of The Elk Grove Citizen, the second of a double-header on Aug. 25 against Miami, Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk.
