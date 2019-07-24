Elk Grove High School senior Peter Ming recently competed at Fargo Nationals, the Grand Daddy of all National High School Wrestling Tournaments. A soon-to-be-senior and a Division 1 wrestling prospect with Cal Poly, Cornell and Stanford on his wish list, Ming wrestled the nation’s number one recruit Braxton Amos of West Virginia in the early rounds. In the entire tournament, Amos scored 65 points to his opponents scoring zero. That said, perhaps the most challenging for Amos was the match with Ming. Near takedowns three times, Ming couldn’t quite get the takedowns. “I set up the move right, stance was good, but I was a slow getting to the finish. You can’t be on your B game and beat great wrestlers like that.”
Ming, coming in 12 pounds under the 220 pound class, was, in his opinion, not prepared for the freestyle format. “I should have practiced more and not have assumed my collegiate experience could get me to the top.”
Having beat national qualifiers from Indiana and Texas at the tournament, Ming was in a good situation to beat the Nebraska State Champion, but ended up dropping the match. “They gave me two points I didn’t deserve, threw out the protest brick, then had a three minute review......guy was dead tired and I was fresh. I almost told the ref to just give the guy the two points so I could get him when his gas tank was empty. That said, didn’t wrestle that well this tournament.....guy beat me....that’s the bottom line. I’ll see these guys in college....fast, tough and highly skilled wrestlers that will compete on the world stage. Hopefully I can catch them in the next year or two.”
Ming will be bypassing his senior football season to focus on wrestling among other reasons and wanted to give a big “Go Herd!” to his football teammates for the upcoming season.
Peter will be announcing his collegiate pick in the next 3-4 weeks. “I am so excited about the team I am going to wrestle for. All the coaches I talked to on the different campuses were great, but the coaches and the university culture at my pick just seem to be a better fit for my wrestling and academic careers. If I don’t ever get a chance to say it in another article, I want to thank coaches Coffing, Shaw, Brusato, Jordan, Tinker, Klingsheim, Diamond, Loder, Tirapelle, Frank, Monroe, Wheatley, Calvert, Marvin Adams, Josh Jordan, Maize, Rick Martinez, my mom and dad and many others for putting time into me, believing in me and helping me to get to the next level. I would never have been able to compete at the next level without them.”
