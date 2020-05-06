The 2019-20 high school basketball season never truly ended. The California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) State Championships were cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing players, coaches and fans to turn the chapter on the season without experiencing the final thrill of victory or the agony of defeat.
However, for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s 12 basketball championship teams (6 boy teams and 6 girl teams), there is one remaining bit of recognition to be bestowed. On May 4, Crystal Creamery began delivering commemorative milk cartons honoring each of the Section champions. The cartons will be available at a variety of stores, from Bakersfield to the Oregon border, for the next few weeks.
“We originally intended for these cartons to be unveiled as the NBA Playoffs began, but this year is different, and these cartons now represent the end of high school for graduating seniors. Clearly, the pandemic has caused the students to miss out on many experiences, but we hope this provides fond memories of their success,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. He added, “We produce these cartons each season to recognize the hard work and commitment that was put forth by the student athletes and their coaches, but I think this set of cartons will mean a little more for each of these teams.”
The boys’ Sac-Joaquin Section basketball champions being honored on these commemorative cartons are (D1) Sheldon High School, (D2) Grant High School, (D3) Vanden High School, (D4) Sonora High School, (D5) Brookside Christian High School and (D6) Ripon Christian School.
The girls’ Sac-Joaquin Section basketball champions being honored on the commemorative cartons are (D1) St. Mary’s High School, (D2) Antelope High School, (D3) Christian Brothers High School, (D4) Argonaut High School, (D5) Colfax High School and (D6) Forest Lake Christian School.
Modesto-based, family-owned and an active community supporter, Crystal Creamery is a sponsor of the Sac-Joaquin, Central and North Coast Sections. Crystal Creamery has now recognized more than 225 Section and state champions, academic team champions, scholarship winners and Hall of Fame inductees on its milk cartons.
“No one wanted to see the season and the school year end the way it has, but it is great that Crystal Creamery can provide these championship teams with this lasting memory of one of their greatest triumphs,” said Mike Garrison, Commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section. He added, “We want to thank Crystal Creamery and all our sponsors, coaches, school administrators, teachers, student athletes, families and the local communities for their support throughout the year, and we look forward to resuming our activities in the near future.”
– John Segale
