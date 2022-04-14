Baseball
San Diego Lions Tournament
Poway 7, Elk Grove 1
Notes: The Herd wrapped up the trip with a loss at Poway. Korey Williams had a 2-for-3 day for Elk Grove.
College
San Joaquin Delta 13, Cosumnes River 5
Notes: Zac Meddings (Franklin H.S.) had a homer, a double and four RBIs for the Mustangs. CRC's Rudy Rodriguez (Elk Grove H.S.) drove in a pair of runs with a double. The third game in the series is Friday at CRC at 2:30 p.m.
(All softball games were postponed due to rain)
Delta League
Franklin vs. Sheldon, ppd
Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks,
Ppd, rain
St. Francis vs. Pleasant Grove, ppd
Metro Conference
Kennedy vs. Laguna Creek, ppd
Monterey Trail vs. Burbank, ppd
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Chr. Vs. Rosemont, ppd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.