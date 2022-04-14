Rudy Rodriguez

Rudy Rodriguez (Elk Grove H.S.) had a two-RBI double in Cosumnes River College's 13-5 loss to Delta College Thursday. The two BIG 8 rivals finish off the rubber game of the three-game series Friday at CRC at 2:30 p.m.

 Photo by Jonathan Wong

Baseball

San Diego Lions Tournament

Poway 7, Elk Grove 1

Notes: The Herd wrapped up the trip with a loss at Poway. Korey Williams had a 2-for-3 day for Elk Grove. 

College

San Joaquin Delta 13, Cosumnes River 5

Notes: Zac Meddings (Franklin H.S.) had a homer, a double and four RBIs for the Mustangs. CRC's Rudy Rodriguez (Elk Grove H.S.) drove in a pair of runs with a double. The third game in the series is Friday at CRC at 2:30 p.m.

(All softball games were postponed due to rain)

Delta League

Franklin vs. Sheldon, ppd

Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks,

Ppd, rain

St. Francis vs. Pleasant Grove, ppd

Metro Conference

Kennedy vs. Laguna Creek, ppd

Monterey Trail vs. Burbank, ppd

Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw Chr. Vs. Rosemont, ppd

