The UC Davis women’s beach volleyball program welcomed the addition of three student-athletes who have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Aggies, Head Coach Ali McColloch announced on Thursday.
In alphabetical order, Summer Bouquet (Laguna Hills, Calif. / JSerra Catholic HS ’20), Caroline Kedeshian (Pacific Palisades, Calif. / Palisades Charter HS ’20), and Colleen McGuire (Naperville, Ill. / Benet Academy ’20), will enter as freshmen for the 2021 season and have four years of eligibility remaining.
“We are very excited for the addition of our 2020 class,” McColloch said. “The incoming freshmen are an excellent fit for the culture we are building and will strengthen the team’s overall knowledge and experience in the game of beach volleyball.”
Kedeshian, whose sister Katherine is also a member of the UC Davis beach volleyball program, was a three-year letter winner for the Palisades Charter HS indoor squad, helping the Dolphins to three straight Western League titles and a pair of CIF Los Angeles City Section finalist appearances during her sophomore through senior seasons. As a junior, she was named the 2018 Western League Player of the Year and earned a spot on the CIF section open division first team.
On the sand, Kedeshian competed in the AAU Beach Volleyball Junior Olympics from 2013-19 with the Los Angeles Beach Volleyball Club and took home first place at the AVP First Long Beach event in 2017 in the 16U division.
McGuire, who skipped her junior year of indoor to focus on training for beach, was a member of the Benet Academy’s varsity indoor squad as a senior, helping lead the Redwings to a 41-1 overall record, a first-place league finish, and a first-place 4A state finish. Co-captain of the team, she finished with 172 kills, a team-high 39 aces, and 74 digs, as an outside hitter, while the 41 wins were tied for the most in school history. She played club for the Team One Volleyball Club in Aurora, Ill., for six years and was a member of the National Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar.
Bouquet, an accomplished barrel racer who once ranked among the top three in the state until focusing her efforts on beach volleyball, competed for the JSerra Catholic High School sand team, where she was chosen team captain, as well as the Tamarack Beach Volleyball Club out of Carlsbad, Calif. She has earned a AA rating from the California Beach Volleyball Association and finished ninth in the girls’ 18-and-under division at the AVP First National Championships in July of 2019. She also posted back-to-back wins at three different college showcase events.
– Jason Spencer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.