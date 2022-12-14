Maxpreps named Sheldon’s Scott Nixon and Manteca’s Blake Nichelson as its Co-Players of the Year in the Sac-Joaquin Section on Tuesday.
Nixon, the youngest son of Sheldon head coach Chris Nixon, was one of the state’s top wide receivers with 1,126 yards and 77 catches along with 15 touchdowns. Injury required the senior to move to running back for several games and there he gained 670 yards on 103 attempts and seven TD’s during the regular season.
In his first start at running back on Sept. 30, Nixon gained 230 yards rushing on 29 carries in a win over Franklin. He had 205 yards receiving in the Oct. 7 loss to Elk Grove and the next week had 303 yards receiving in a win over Davis. Nixon then put a P.S. on that Oct. 21 with 189 yards rushing in a win over Pleasant Grove.
Maxpreps also selected Elk Grove guard Simione Pale on the All-Section first team along with teammates Lati Vaefaga at linebacker and Wayshawn Parker at safety.
On the second team All-Section was Monterey Trail offensive lineman Marcell Wilson
